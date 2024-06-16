^

Music

SB19's Stell launches debut single 'Room,' to hold concert with Julie Anne San Jose

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 16, 2024 | 10:35am
SB19's Stell launches debut single 'Room,' to hold concert with Julie Anne San Jose
SB19's Stell
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — SB19 member Stell launched his solo career with the release of his debut single "Room." He is also set to do a two-night concert with Julie Anne San Jose and join Erik Santos' North American tour. 

Starting with this new release, Warner Music Philippines in partnership with 1Z Entertainment, Stell’s management, hopes to explore his artistry with songs that will continue to showcase his wide vocal range punctuated by his mesmerizing delivery, soaring high register and heart-melting falsetto. With the label’s guidance, Stell may be on his way to becoming the next most sought-after Filipino pop star.
 
“We are excited to be on this journey with Stell, an artist whose drive to excel inspires many. I’m confident that we can closely develop his personal sound and style for his upcoming music, and we look forward to Stell leaving his mark on the industry,” said Sarah Ismail, Managing Director of Warner Music Philippines. 
 
In “Room,” Stell conveys the song’s message about how he commands everyone’s attention with his eye-catching presence and ability to read the room in an audition setting. Its music video premiered on the same day of its June 14 release. Stell performed “Room” live for the first time in front of family, friends, lucky fans, and members of the media in Teatrino in Greenhills, San Juan.

WATCH: Stell's debut single 'Room'

Stell will perform “Room” on GMA’s "All Out Sundays" and an exclusive interview will air on "Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho" today. Two days later, on June 18, he will open for "Hitman David Foster and Friends Asia Tour 2024" concert in the Araneta Coliseum.
 
This will be followed by a North American tour in the United States and Canada from June 22 to 30  as part of the "MilEStone Tour" of Erik Santos, where Stell is a special guest. On July 1, Stell will appear as a live guest on Wish Bus USA. On July 27 and 28, he will headline a Manila concert, "Ang Ating Tinig," with Julie Anne San Jose.

“At this stage of my life and career, I hope to continue releasing music that aligns with my true worth as an artist,” Stell said. — Video from Stell Ajero YouTube channel

