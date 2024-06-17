Secondhand Serenade to hold Philippine concert in August

MANILA, Philippines — American rock band Secondhand Serenade will visit the Philippines for a concert.

Concert promoter Pulp Live World announced on social media that the band will be having a show at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on August 30.

"Hold your breath because this is the night we'll fall for Secondhand Serenade all over again!" the concert promoter wrote.

"The voice that defined an era of emo music, John Vesely, is coming to the Philippines to reignite our emo hearts and bring back the memories that shaped our youth," it added.

Tickets to the concert will go on sale starting June 29 via TicketNet.

"Expect an unforgettable evening filled with a setlist of all your favorite tracks performed live and heartfelt performances that will take you back to the golden days of emo, and create new memories to cherish forever," it wrote.

