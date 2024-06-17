^

Music

Secondhand Serenade to hold Philippine concert in August

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 17, 2024 | 12:57pm
Secondhand Serenade to hold Philippine concert in August
Secondhand Serenade
Secondhand Serenade via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — American rock band Secondhand Serenade will visit the Philippines for a concert. 

Concert promoter Pulp Live World announced on social media that the band will be having a show at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on August 30. 

"Hold your breath because this is the night we'll fall for Secondhand Serenade all over again!" the concert promoter wrote.  

"The voice that defined an era of emo music, John Vesely, is coming to the Philippines to reignite our emo hearts and bring back the memories that shaped our youth," it added. 

Tickets to the concert will go on sale starting June 29 via TicketNet. 

"Expect an unforgettable evening filled with a setlist of all your favorite tracks performed live and heartfelt performances that will take you back to the golden days of emo, and create new memories to cherish forever," it wrote. 

RELATED: 'A hard thing to navigate': Joe Alwyn opens up about split with Taylor Swift 

vuukle comment

SECONDHAND SERENADE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Army to ARMY: BTS mania hits Seoul with Jin 'huggathon'
3 days ago

Army to ARMY: BTS mania hits Seoul with Jin 'huggathon'

By Hieun Shin | 3 days ago
For BTS ARMY members, the timing of Jin's discharge from South Korean military service couldn't have been more fortuitou...
Music
fbtw
WATCH: Kim Chiu covers Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer'
3 days ago

WATCH: Kim Chiu covers Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer'

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 3 days ago
During her unveiling, Kim sang "Cruel Summer," a song by the American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift from Swift's seventh...
Music
fbtw
BINI stops 'Araw ng Kalayaan' show due to rowdy crowd
4 days ago

BINI stops 'Araw ng Kalayaan' show due to rowdy crowd

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
P-pop girl group BINI needed to cut their performance at the "Araw ng Kalayaan" concert in Quirino Grandstand yesterday for...
Music
fbtw
Celine Dion resolved to perform again, 'even if I have to crawl'
4 days ago

Celine Dion resolved to perform again, 'even if I have to crawl'

By Agence France-Presse | 4 days ago
Celine Dion said that although she has been suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome — which causes stiff muscles in the...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with