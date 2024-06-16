'A hard thing to navigate': Joe Alwyn opens up about split with Taylor Swift

MANILA, Philippines — English actor Joe Alwyn has finally talked about the end of his over-six-year-relationship with American pop star Taylor Swift in a newly released interview.

Alwyn spoke to The Sunday Times Style Magazine, and opened up about his relationship with the global pop star that ended in April 2023.

The actor was asked if he had already listened to Swift's latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which some listeners think contained songs that addressed their split.

Alwyn did not directly answer the question but instead replied: "“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate."

He added: "What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”

The actor remarked that their relationship, which they had kept private for the most part that they were together, was suddenly put into the spotlight after their split was confirmed.

He commented about their "very real" relationship being thrown into "unreal space," like the tabloid, press and social media, where it was “dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition.”

“And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that,” the actor said.

There is no news about the actor's dating life. Swift, meanwhile, has been dating American football player Travis Kelce since September last year.

