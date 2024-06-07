^

Ticketing sections, prices for Dua Lipa's Philippine Arena concert released

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 7, 2024 | 1:06pm
Ticketing sections, prices for Dua Lipa's Philippine Arena concert released
In this Sept. 14, 2018 photo, Dua Lipa performs before thousands of her Filipino fans in Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho

MANILA, Philippines — Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines released the full ticketing details for Dua Lipa's upcoming Philippine stop of her "Radical Optimism" tour.

The Grammy winner is set to take over the Philippine Arena on November 13, around six years since her last visit to the country.

The venue will have 10 sections for fans to select and purchase tickets for, ranging from P1,500 to P9,500.

Here is the breakdown of each section and their respective ticket price, beginning from the furthest seats to the stage:

  • UBD - P1,500
  • UBC - P1,750
  • UBB - P2,250
  • UBA - P3,500
  • LBB Regular - P5,500
  • LBB Premium - P6,500
  • LBA Regular - P8,500
  • LBA Premium - P9,500
  • Floor - P7,500
  • Floor (early entry) - P8,500

Live Nation Philippines advised that the standing section (Floor) is not open to anyone below 10 years old, and attending minors must be accompanied by a ticket-bearing guardian.

Pregnant women and individuals with medical conditions will also not be allowed on the Floor area. Persons with disabilities may be transferred or relocated to an appropriate section for safety purposes.

The seated sections can accomodate attendees as young as eight years old, with the same rule for minors and accompanying guardians.

The Live Nation Philippines preselling of tickets is on June 10 while the general sale via SM Tickets will be the following day, with a maximum of six tickets per transaction.

Dua's other Asian tour stops this year include Tokyo, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Seoul.

She is best known for her hits "Don't Start Now," "New Rules," "Levitating," "One Kiss," "Electricity," "IDGAF," "Dance the Night," "Houdini" and "Cold Heart."

RELATED: Dua Lipa to return to Philippines in November for 'Radical Optimism Tour'

