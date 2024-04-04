^

Music

Stell confirms solo projects, new SB19 office

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 4, 2024 | 9:17am

MANILA, Philippines — SB19's Stell said he and his group members are working on their solo projects as they are set to end their "Pagtatag" world tour with a two-night concert in May. 

Stell faced the press at the recently concluded 1st Billboard Philippines Women in Music event where he was invited as one of the presenters. 

"There's something to look forward to dahil nagsimula na rin 'yung mga solo projects," he shared. 

He did not specify what these solo projects are. 

Stell, together with Ken, Josh, Justin and Pablo, are also gearing up for their two-night concert on May 18 and 19 in Araneta Coliseum after almost a year of touring the world with their "Pagtatag" concerts. The "Pagtatag" world tour started in June last year with stops in the Philippines, the United States and Canada. 

"It's something that you should also look forward to because it's a special day for us to celebrate and express how thankful we are sa mga fans namin," Stell said about their upcoming homecoming concert. 

SB19 also opened their company, 1Z Entertainment's new office. IZ's new office includes a dance studio and a recording studio, which were recorded and vlogged on SB19's YouTube channel. 

"Pinaka-best po talaga 'yung office kung saan makakagawa pa kami ng magagandang music, for artistry din talaga. Ang pinaka-best investment ay 'yung mga nai-pundar namin para sa sarili namin para ma-expand pa namin kung ano 'yung feeling namin na makakatulong maparinig sa global, 'yung tunog ng Pinoy," Stell said. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Anjilica Andaya

