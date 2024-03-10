^

Ed Sheeran sings 'Maybe The Night' with Ben&Ben during Manila 2024 concert

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 10, 2024 | 1:40am
Ed Sheeran performs Ben&Ben's 'Maybe The Night' with Miguel and Paolo Benjamin.
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Another local band had an unforgettable moment performing with an internationally renowned artist after vocalist brothers Miguel and Paolo Benjamin of Ben&Ben shared the stage with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

Ben&Ben were one of Ed's opening acts for his third visit to the Philippines last March 9 along with another British artist, Calum Scott, who also returned to the country to perform for a third time.

The full nine members of the band performed several of their best songs, namely, "Pagtingin," "Paninindigan Kita," "Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay," "Leaves," "Kathang-Isip," "Araw-Araw" and "Ride Home."

One popular song from the band's discography, "Maybe The Night," was omitted from the setlist, which surprised some fans; it just so happened a bigger surprise was on the way.

Towards the end of his set —  after soulful performances of "Photograph," "Tenerife Sea" and "Happier" — Ed took another opportunity to address the crowd at the SMDC Festival Grounds.

"I really love coming back to Manila and the Philippines," Ed said, praising his love for Filipino music and artists like Ben&Ben.

Then to everyone's surprise, Ed invited the Benjamin twins, Miguel and Paolo, back on stage as the three of them performed "Maybe The Night," with Ed on his guitar and singing the chorus.

After the impromptu performance, Ed sang "Perfect," which is the very same song that Ben&Ben covered and was one of the primary reasons the band was selected to be Ed's opening act.

Other hits that Ed performed on his Philippine return were "Thinking Out Loud," "Lego House," "Give Me Love," "Dive," "Shape of You," "The A Team," "Castle on the Hill," "Eyes Closed," "Shivers," "Bad Habits," "Galway Girl" and "Sing."

Ben&Ben performing with Ed comes on the heels of Lola Amour and Dilaw performing with Coldplay during the latter's two concerts at the Philippine Arena last January.

