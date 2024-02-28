Lola Amour reflects on performing with Coldplay's Chris Martin

Members of Lola Amour perform "Raining in Manila" as Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin looks on during the latter's concert on January 19, 2024 in Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

MANILA, Philippines — The popularity of local rock band Lola Amour has substantially grown over the years, and a special performance with Coldplay's vocalist Chris Martin is just another huge step to greater heights.

Following early hits like "Fools," "Pwede Ba," and "Fallen," the band reached mainstream recognition following the success of "Raining In Manila."

The track was such a viral hit that during Coldplay's concert in Philippine Arena last month, Martin surprised fans by performing the song's chorus before being joined by several members of the band itself to finish the song.

In an intimate interview with several members of the media including Philstar.com, Lola Amour looked back at the performance and where it could lead them.

Vocalist Pio Dumayas recalled having to brave the Philippine Arena traffic but overall still called it a good experience.

"Kahit sinong artist 'di ba, it's hard to say you've performed with an international act in that way," Dumayas shared. "After that, we felt very grateful to all the things that have happened to us, and to all who watched."

Sax player Joxx Perez added it felt "unreal" being able to play with Martin, "It's like a check off the bucket list, it's a one in a million chance."

The band was then asked about the opportunities that came after the performance, to which Dumayas said they really can't pinpoint which ones were an effect of having sung with Coldplay or from their own merits.

"We do feel there are new opportunities coming... but we're always open to taking on new challenges and seeing how far we can take this band," Dumayas said.

As for the popularity of "Raining In Manila," Dumayas ended by acknowledging it was a great feeling to be on everyone's playlists and to have the pride of family and friends even after endless performances.

Lola Amour recently finished recording their first studio album due to come out this year, and on March 9 will perform at Wanderland — the same festival it performed at back in 2017 after winning the Wanderband battle among local indie bands.

