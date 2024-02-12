^

Music

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter to perform solo in Manila, Cebu for world tour

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
February 12, 2024 | 12:39pm
Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter to perform solo in Manila, Cebu for world tour
Presented by Wilbros Live in the Philippines, Carter's “Who I Am” Tour has already completed successful legs in the United States, Canada and South America. It marks Carter’s return to the stage as a solo artist after seven years.
Wilbros Live/Released

MANILA, Philippines — '90s pop icon Nick Carter of American boy band Backstreet Boys is bringing his solo “Who I Am” Tour to Asia with concerts scheduled in Manila on Friday, May 24 in New Frontier Theater; and in Cebu on Thursday, May 23, in Waterfront Hotel Ballroom.

Presented by Wilbros Live in the Philippines, Carter's “Who I Am” Tour has already completed successful legs in the United States, Canada and South America. It marks Carter’s return to the stage as a solo artist after seven years.

For the upcoming concert dates in Manila and Cebu, the singer-songwriter is set to perform tracks from his solo catalog – including his latest single releases “Never Break My Heart (Not Again),” “Made For Us,” and “Superman” – as well as Backstreet Boys favorites and other music hits with a personal significance to Carter. This might leave fans wondering: will Nick sing his late brother Aaron's songs, too?

Related: Aaron Carter's cause of death revealed, ruled as accident

Tickets to the Manila show will be available at TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets, and the Cebu show at SMTickets.com and SM Tickets outlets. Fan club pre-sale will be on Friday, February 16 at 11 a.m. and general on-sale on Saturday, February 17 at 11 a.m.

Sparking his career at the age of 12, Carter became an international pop superstar as the youngest member of iconic boy band, Backstreet Boys. His 30-year entertainment career has spanned far beyond the stages of sold-out arenas, with an array of projects in television and film, as well as a philanthropist and author.

To date, the Backstreet Boys are the best-selling boy band in history and are one of the world’s best-selling music artists of all time. In 2002, Carter released his debut solo album, "Now or Never," through Jive Records, which debuted at no. 17 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified Gold in the U.S., Japan and Canada. This debut marked the beginning of a successful solo career alongside his Backstreet Boys fame, with Carter releasing three studio albums to date.

Nick has remained a beloved figure in popular culture throughout the years, touring with the Backstreet Boys for their “DNA World Tour” beginning in April 2022. Nick’s first solo tour in seven years, the international “Who I Am” tour, kicked off in the U.S. in October 2023 and followed the release of three new solo singles, “Superman,” “Made For Us,” and “Never Break My Heart (Not Again).” The “Who I Am” Tour will continue through 2024, reaching territories in South America, Canada and the United States. 

RELATED: 'Loudest crowd ever': Backstreet Boys bring nostalgia back at 2023 Manila concert

NICK CARTER
