Incubus to hold Manila concert in April 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Incubus has included Manila as one of its stops in its 2024 concert tour.

Brandon Boyd, Mike Einziger, José Pasillas, Chris Kilmore and Ben Kenney are set to rock Manila anew with their upcoming "Incubus Live" tour at the Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City on April 25, 2024.

The enduring American rock band announced the tour dates on its social media accounts today.

Other Asian stops include Jakarta (April 23), Singapore (April 29) and Tokyo (May 1).

The Calabasas band is also heading to New Zealand and Australia in April next year.

Incubus started out in the early 1990s when Brandon, Mike and Jose were in high school.

Among their hits songs are "Drive," "Megalomaniac," "Wish You Were Here," "Nice to Know You," "Are You In," "Talk Shows on Mute" and "Anna Molly."

Incubus has held concerts in the Philippines in the past, with the last one held in February 2018 at the same venue, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Presented by Wilbros Live, tickets go on sale on December 16 at 12 noon via TicketNet.com.ph and all TicketNet outlets.

