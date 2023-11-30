Taylor Swift, boyfriend Travis Kelce reign as Spotify's top artists for 2023

US singer Taylor Swift poses in the press room after winning six awards at the 50th Annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on November 20, 2022. Swift won Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Country Album of the Year, Favorite Music Video, and Favorite Female Country Artist.

MANILA, Philippines — The three-year reign of Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny on Spotify has come to an end as perennial runner-up Taylor Swift is now the platform's most-streamed artist of the year.

Taylor finished behind Bad Bunny for the past two years according to the music platform's data, but with 26.1 billion streams this year, the award-winning artist nabs the top spot.

Bad Bunny settled for No. 2 to maintain his global dominance, further assured by his most recent album "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana."

Rappers The Weeknd and Drake followed at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively, with Mexican singer Peso Pluma rounding up the Top 5.

The top song of the year, however, was Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," which has accumulated over 1.6 billion streams since its January 12 release.

Close behind were R&B singer SZA's "Kill Bill," Harry Styles' "As It Was" from 2022, Jungkook's summer hit with Latto "Seven," and Peso Pluma again at No. 5 with his collaboration song with Eslabon Armado, "Ella Baila Sola."

Songs by Taylor bookmarked the lower half of the Top 10, "Cruel Summer" from her 2019 album "Lover" (its late resurgence a result of her ongoing Eras Tour) and "Anti-Hero" from her "Midnights" album last year.

Bad Bunny did however take the top spot for the global albums list with 2022's "Un Verano Sin Ti," with Taylor's "Midnights" in tow — "Lover" placed at No. 7.

SZA's "SOS," The Weeknd's "Starboy," and reggaeton singer Karol G's "Mañana Será Bonito" rounded up the Top 5.

Meanwhile for podcasts, "The Joe Rogan Experience" is the leader for the fourth consecutive year, ahead of "Call Her Daddy," "Huberman Lab," "anything goes with emma chamberlain," and "On Purpose with Jay Shetty."

Additionally, "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce," co-hosted by Taylor's boyfriend, is the top-streamed global sports podcast of 2023.

