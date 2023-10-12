^

Music

Niall Horan returning to Manila in 2024

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 12, 2023 | 6:57pm
Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan of One Direction is coming to Manila.
Niall Horan via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Irish singer-songwriter and former member of One Direction Niall Horan has included the Philippines in the Asia stops of his "The Show" tour next year.

Niall announced on his social media accounts he would be taking the tour to promote his newest album of the same name to Asia in between visits to Europe, Australia/New Zealand and the United States.

The singer will perform at the Mall of Asia Arena on May 13 after visiting Singapore and Indonesia, followed by Japan, then a two-week break before continuing the tour in North America.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran)

Tickets for the Japan show are already for purchasing, while the Asia tour dates will go on sale on October 18.

Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines, however, will have a Fanclub Presale on October 16 from 3 p.m. onwards and its own presale the following day at the same time.

Ticket prices and the seat plan will be announced at a later date.

Niall last visited the Philippines in June 2018 for his "FLICKER" world tour held in Mall of Asia Arena. He was also with his band, One Direction, for the group's Manila concert in March 2015.

His debut album featured the singles "The Town," "Slow Hands" and "Too Much to Ask," while his songwriting credit for One Direction include "Night Changes," "Story of My Life," "Don't Forget Where You Belong," "Fool's Gold," "Everything About You," "Back For You," "Summer Love" and "Same Mistakes."

Philstar
