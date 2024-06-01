^

Sports

Gilas girls eye Division A promotion in Shenzhen joust

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 1, 2024 | 3:08pm
Gilas girls eye Division A promotion in Shenzhen joust
Gilas Pilipinas under-18
Faceboook / Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines -- It’s Gilas Pilipinas U18 girls’ turn to stamp their class in the continental stage.

Riding on the heels of the U16 team’s achievement for a Division A promotion last year, Gilas U18 shoots for the same mission when it flies the flag high in the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Championship Division B from June 24-30 in Shenzhen, China.

“It will be another achievement for us if we get the promotion in the U18 Division A. That’s our goal after the U16,” Gilas women program director Pat Aquino told The STAR after Gilas determined its group opponents ahead of the team’s training camp next week.

Gilas U18 bullied its way to the Division B tourney by sweeping the SEABA Qualifiers last week in Thailand.

The Filipina ballers dominated their Southeast Asian rivals by a whopping winning margin average of 37.6 points. Gilas drubbed Thailand, 103-58, Malaysia, 100-68, and Indonesia, 73-37.

Aquino said Gilas will ramp up preparations starting on Monday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Tune up games against collegiate teams like former seven-peat UAAP champion National University, University of the Philippines, La Salle and University of the East are also set before they leave for China.

In the Asia Cup Division B, Gilas will be tested against Lebanon, Maldives and Syria in Group B with Hong Kong, Iran, Kyrgyzstan and Samoa fighting it out in Group A.

Only the champion team will be promoted in the Division A, where the elite teams slug it out led by reigning champion Australia, host China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Chinese Taipei with former Division B winners Malaysia and Indonesia.

“We have to prepare well and adjust to make sure we have a competitive edge coming into the games,” added Aquino, whose wards fell short of the goal by finishing third last edition.

Last year, Gilas U16 girls beat Iran in the finals, 83-60, to complete a Division B sweep and gain a coveted Division A ticket.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS

U18
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bolts, not Kings, in finals

Bolts, not Kings, in finals

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
In 14 seasons in the PBA, the Philippine Cup finals has been generally a dead end for the Meralco franchise.
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic advances;alcohol banned from stands

Djokovic advances;alcohol banned from stands

15 hours ago
Novak Djokovic reached the French Open last 32 for the 19th successive year on Thursday as Roland Garros organizers banned...
Sports
fbtw
EJ wins silver on borrowed pole

EJ wins silver on borrowed pole

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
EJ Obiena broke his pole – again.
Sports
fbtw
Saso leads Open with &lsquo;lucky&rsquo; 68

Saso leads Open with ‘lucky’ 68

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso made her presence felt early in the US Women’s Open, firing a two-under 68 opening card to take...
Sports
fbtw
Lee, Suzuki cruise to JPGT victories

Lee, Suzuki cruise to JPGT victories

15 hours ago
Jiwon Lee and Shinichi Suzuki turned the final round of the 15-18 division of the Junior Philippine Golf Tour Luzon Series...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Focused on US Open, Saso eyes Paris Olympics

Focused on US Open, Saso eyes Paris Olympics

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
While her primary focus is on winning the US Women’s Open for the second time in four years, Yuka Saso is also setting...
Sports
fbtw
Finals-bound Bolts benefit from solid game by rookie Bates

Finals-bound Bolts benefit from solid game by rookie Bates

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
On the cusp of making their first PBA Philippine Cup finals, the Meralco Bolts turned to rookie Brandon Bates to set the tone...
Sports
fbtw
Korda misses cut at US Women's Open

Korda misses cut at US Women's Open

7 hours ago
Nelly Korda's bid for a third major title ended in disappointment at the US Women's Open on Friday (Saturday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Paalam one win away from Paris

Paalam one win away from Paris

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Filipino Carlo Paalam outsmarted Jose Luis delos Santos Feliz of the Dominican Republic via unanimous decision last night...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with