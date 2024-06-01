Gilas girls eye Division A promotion in Shenzhen joust

MANILA, Philippines -- It’s Gilas Pilipinas U18 girls’ turn to stamp their class in the continental stage.

Riding on the heels of the U16 team’s achievement for a Division A promotion last year, Gilas U18 shoots for the same mission when it flies the flag high in the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Championship Division B from June 24-30 in Shenzhen, China.

“It will be another achievement for us if we get the promotion in the U18 Division A. That’s our goal after the U16,” Gilas women program director Pat Aquino told The STAR after Gilas determined its group opponents ahead of the team’s training camp next week.

Gilas U18 bullied its way to the Division B tourney by sweeping the SEABA Qualifiers last week in Thailand.

The Filipina ballers dominated their Southeast Asian rivals by a whopping winning margin average of 37.6 points. Gilas drubbed Thailand, 103-58, Malaysia, 100-68, and Indonesia, 73-37.

Aquino said Gilas will ramp up preparations starting on Monday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Tune up games against collegiate teams like former seven-peat UAAP champion National University, University of the Philippines, La Salle and University of the East are also set before they leave for China.

In the Asia Cup Division B, Gilas will be tested against Lebanon, Maldives and Syria in Group B with Hong Kong, Iran, Kyrgyzstan and Samoa fighting it out in Group A.

Only the champion team will be promoted in the Division A, where the elite teams slug it out led by reigning champion Australia, host China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Chinese Taipei with former Division B winners Malaysia and Indonesia.

“We have to prepare well and adjust to make sure we have a competitive edge coming into the games,” added Aquino, whose wards fell short of the goal by finishing third last edition.

Last year, Gilas U16 girls beat Iran in the finals, 83-60, to complete a Division B sweep and gain a coveted Division A ticket.