Maroons rout Blue Eagles to stay unscathed in Filoil cagefest

Harold Alarcon (18) and the UP Fighting Maroons sent the Ateneo Blue Eagles to their fifth straight loss in the FilOil EcoOil preseason cup.

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons continue to roll in the FilOil EcoOil ECJ Preseason Cup after ruling over the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 82-75, Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The win hikes the Fighting Maroons’ record to 6-0, while the Blue Eagles remain winless in five games thus far.

JD Cagulangan led UP with 16 points, while Dikachi Ududo added 15 off the bench.

The Diliman-based squad led by eight, 76-68, with about four minutes remaining with a pair of free throws by Francis Lopez.

Ateneo then stormed back and scored six unanswered points capped by a layup by Shaun Tuano to inch close, 74-76, with 2:45 to go.

The two teams traded misses, and after about a minute, Lopez was fouled by Jared Bahay. The athletic wing sank both freebies to go up by four once again.

In the next possessions, though, Bahay and Mason Amos committed costly turnovers as Ududo scored a dagger layup to keep the Blue Eagles at bay.

Bahay missed a big 3-pointer on the other end, and Chris Koon split his free throws to all but secure UP’s win.

Aldous Torculas had a double-double with 14 markers and 10 boards in 15 minutes of play.

Andrew Bongo spearheaded Ateneo with 16 points, while Tuano added 14.

Bahay had eight points on 3-of-11 shooting, a better performance than his one point outing in his Blue Eagle debut on Friday.

In the first game of the day, the University of the East Red Warriors held on against the gritty University of Santo Tomas, 66-60, to snap the Growling Tigers’ two-game winning streak.

UE led by as much as 15 points in the third quarter, but UST trimmed it to just five, 55-60, late in the final quarter.

A 6-1 run capped by a jumper by John Abate slammed the door on the Growling Tigers’ comeback attempt, 66-56.

Forthsky Padrigao and Kyle Paranada tried to help UST claw back, but their rally came a little too late.

Abate, who earlier committed to the Growling Tigers before signing with UE, powered the Red Warriors with 16 points. Precious Momowei had a monster double-double of 15 markers and 19 boards, while Ethan Galang added 15.

Angelo Crisostomo had 12 for the Espana-based squad.

Over in the NCAA bracket, the College of Saint Benilde Blazers squeaked past the San Beda Red Lions, 71-69.

Allen Liwag had an all-around performance of 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists off the bench.

Former Red Lion Tony Ynot had 10 against his former team.

San Beda led by one, 69-68, with about 1:20 remaining in the game following a pair of free throws by Nygel Gonzales.

Liwag, then, had a go-ahead layup for the win with 28 seconds left which turned out to be the game winner.

On the other end, James Payosing missed a layup that would have pushed them to the driver’s seat. Mark Sangco was then fouled, split from the line, opening a window of opportunity for San Beda.

Emman Tagle, though, would miss a 3-pointer for the win.

Gonzales produced 18 for San Beda.

Adamson also won over the National University Bulldogs, 57-53; and the Lyceum Pirates barged back into the win column at the expense of the Arellano Chiefs, 88-82.