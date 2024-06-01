Finals-bound Bolts benefit from solid game by rookie Bates

Meralco's Brandon Bates came up big for the Bolts in their 86-81 Game 7 win over Barangay Ginebra.

SAN JOSE, Batangas – On the cusp of making their first PBA Philippine Cup finals, the Meralco Bolts turned to rookie Brandon Bates to set the tone in the defensive end.

Bates, drafted eighth overall in last year's PBA Rookie Draft, had a Game 7 to remember, blocking six shots while hauling down 13 rebounds.

He also had a stellar offensive game with six points off of an efficient 3-of-4 field goal shooting. He did these all in 30 minutes of play.

The 6-foot-9 big man also forced a number of 24-second violations in a crucial stretch in the second quarter, which saw Meralco turn an 11-point deficit to a five-point lead heading into the half.

After the game, Bates told reporters that with the stakes of a Game 7 so high, he admitted being nervous.

Despite this, he just "did this role" and showed why he is drafted.

"I was nervous. That's the best way I can describe it honestly. They're one of the most well-known teams. They have a massive fan base. I felt like we had the cards stacked against us but I felt," he said.

"I know my role. I know my role isn't going to be to score 10 to 12 points. It's gonna be getting those defensive rebounds, you have blocks, challenge shots. So, I just accepted my role, it's why I was drafted," he added.



Head coach Luigi Trillo also tipped his hat to Bates, who he said "responded very well" to a pre-game talk by Coach Nenad Vucinic.

"I said it before the series, I said Brandon would be big for us because Raymond [Almazan is] doing his share, Kyle [Pascual is] doing his share, Norbert [Torres], I'm sure these guys appreciate the things that Brandon does," the coach stressed.

"He reminds me of a young Sonny Thoss where he does the dirty work but today, he needed to help Raymond out. In Game 6, Raymond played well and Brandon was okay. This game, Raymond was strulling a little bit at the start and Brandon picked it up," he added.

Trillo also underscored that Bates' performance will be big in the best-of-seven finals against June Mar Fajardo and the San Miguel Beermen.

"He's gonna be huge in the next series. You're playing probably the best player ever in the PBA in June Mar [Fajardo] and then we know what they're capable of but we're also confident in our guys," he said.

"We believe in our guys, we have a deep team as well, character guys over here and it's gonna be a good series."