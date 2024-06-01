^

Sports

Finals-bound Bolts benefit from solid game by rookie Bates

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 1, 2024 | 12:32pm
Finals-bound Bolts benefit from solid game by rookie Bates
Meralco's Brandon Bates came up big for the Bolts in their 86-81 Game 7 win over Barangay Ginebra.
PBA Images

SAN JOSE, Batangas – On the cusp of making their first PBA Philippine Cup finals, the Meralco Bolts turned to rookie Brandon Bates to set the tone in the defensive end. 

Bates, drafted eighth overall in last year's PBA Rookie Draft, had a Game 7 to remember, blocking six shots while hauling down 13 rebounds. 

He also had a stellar offensive game with six points off of an efficient 3-of-4 field goal shooting. He did these all in 30 minutes of play. 

The 6-foot-9 big man also forced a number of 24-second violations in a crucial stretch in the second quarter, which saw Meralco turn an 11-point deficit to a five-point lead heading into the half. 

After the game, Bates told reporters that with the stakes of a Game 7 so high, he admitted being nervous. 

Despite this, he just "did this role" and showed why he is drafted.

"I was nervous. That's the best way I can describe it honestly. They're one of the most well-known teams. They have a massive fan base. I felt like we had the cards stacked against us but I felt," he said. 

"I know my role. I know my role isn't going to be to score 10 to 12 points. It's gonna be getting those defensive rebounds, you have blocks, challenge shots.  So, I just accepted my role, it's why I was drafted," he added.
 
Head coach Luigi Trillo also tipped his hat to Bates, who he said "responded very well" to a pre-game talk by Coach Nenad Vucinic. 

"I said it before the series, I said Brandon would be big for us because Raymond [Almazan is] doing his share, Kyle [Pascual is] doing his share, Norbert [Torres], I'm sure these guys appreciate the things that Brandon does," the coach stressed. 

"He reminds me of a young Sonny Thoss where he does the dirty work but today, he needed to help Raymond out. In Game 6, Raymond played well and Brandon was okay. This game, Raymond was strulling a little bit at the start and Brandon picked it up," he added.

Trillo also underscored that Bates' performance will be big in the best-of-seven finals against June Mar Fajardo and the San Miguel Beermen. 

"He's gonna be huge in the next series. You're playing probably the best player ever in the PBA in June Mar [Fajardo] and then we know what they're capable of but we're also confident in our guys," he said. 

"We believe in our guys, we have a deep team as well, character guys over here and it's gonna be a good series."

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MERALCO BOLTS

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bolts, not Kings, in finals

Bolts, not Kings, in finals

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
In 14 seasons in the PBA, the Philippine Cup finals has been generally a dead end for the Meralco franchise.
Sports
fbtw
EJ wins silver on borrowed pole

EJ wins silver on borrowed pole

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
EJ Obiena broke his pole – again.
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic advances;alcohol banned from stands

Djokovic advances;alcohol banned from stands

14 hours ago
Novak Djokovic reached the French Open last 32 for the 19th successive year on Thursday as Roland Garros organizers banned...
Sports
fbtw
Saso leads Open with &lsquo;lucky&rsquo; 68

Saso leads Open with ‘lucky’ 68

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso made her presence felt early in the US Women’s Open, firing a two-under 68 opening card to take...
Sports
fbtw
Lee, Suzuki cruise to JPGT victories

Lee, Suzuki cruise to JPGT victories

14 hours ago
Jiwon Lee and Shinichi Suzuki turned the final round of the 15-18 division of the Junior Philippine Golf Tour Luzon Series...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Paalam one win away from Paris

Paalam one win away from Paris

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Filipino Carlo Paalam outsmarted Jose Luis delos Santos Feliz of the Dominican Republic via unanimous decision last night...
Sports
fbtw
Quezon City Ladies Golf set

Quezon City Ladies Golf set

14 hours ago
The Quezon City Ladies Foundation, Inc. (QCLFI) will hold its first major fundraising event for 2024 – the QC Ladies...
Sports
fbtw

DWAN returns

By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
June 20 will mark three major comebacks in Philippine broadcasting. First, DWAN 1206, a radio juggernaut until the early 1980’s, goes back on the air. Secondly, the new incarnation of the sports program “Hardball”...
Sports
fbtw
Paalam 1 win away from Olympic boxing berth

Paalam 1 win away from Olympic boxing berth

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Carlo Paalam outsmarted Jose Luis Delos Santos Feliz via unanimous decision Friday night in the 2nd World Boxing Qualification...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with