Fall Out Boy to hold one-night concert in Manila

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 15, 2023 | 1:10pm
American rock band Fall Out Boy
Fall Out Boy via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — After teasing their return to Manila, American rock band Fall Out Boy confirmed that they will be holding a concert in Manila this December.

Concert producer Live Nation Philippines announced on Facebook that the band will perform at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on December 9. 

"Tour alert! Fall Out Boy is coming to Manila!" read the announcement. 

Ticket sale will be available to the general public on September 24 at 12 p.m. 

Ticket prices are as follows: P7,250 (Floor Standing), P10,750 (Patron), P9,250 (Lower Box Premium), P8,250 (Lowerbox Regular), P3,500 (Upper Box) and P1,750 (General Admission). 

"Fall Out Boys Manila" will be the band's first concert in the country in 10 years. 

The band is known for their hits “Thanks fr th Mmrs,” “Sugar, We’re Goin' Down,” “Dance, Dance” and “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark,” among many others.

