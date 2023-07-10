^

Coco Lee also 'secretly' battled breast cancer prior to death

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 10, 2023 | 2:51pm
Coco Lee also 'secretly' battled breast cancer prior to death
Coco Lee
MANILA, Philippines — Apart from depression, singer Coco Lee also battled breast cancer prior to her death. 

According to The South China Morning Post, Coco's sister Nancy said that the singer underwent surgery last year to remove a tumor from her breast. 

Coco's friend Jae Chong said on her Instagram account that she knew Coco's battle against breast cancer. 

"I’m utterly broken to hear the news about Coco~ She has been one of my closest friends and has been responsible for my career. I remember when she told me about her illness few months ago I sat in my car crying nonstop," Jae said. 

"She was suffering from so many different things including secretly battling cancer. She was a true fighter. She didn’t want her fans and family to worry. 

"I pray that she is in heaven where there is no more pain. Melody and Coco had a bond that was so strong and she is here crying with me. The last few video clips are from the last moments we spent with her.We love you Coco! We will never forget you! We will continue your legacy."

Coco passed away last July 5. The artist's sisters, Carol and Nancy, posted on Facebook that Coco was diagnosed with depression a few years ago. She attempted suicide at home on and had been in coma since then. 

“With great sadness, we are here (to) break the most devastating news: Coco had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months. Although Coco sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her," the singer's sisters wrote.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, contact the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline at +63 917 899 8727 and 7989 8727.

