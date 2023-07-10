Coco Lee's billionaire ex-husband pays tribute to late singer

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian billionaire Bruce Rockowitz, Coco Lee's ex-husband, joined the family of the Hong-Kong born singer in paying tribute to her.

Bruce released an obituary following Coco's death at the age of 48.

The obituary was printed in Chinese and stated Coco died July 5 "after a long struggle with depression" and "with all her family by her side."

"Coco was a beautiful, warm and kind person, inside and out. She was an all-around singer-songwriter, a talented performer, and a woman who cared about the younger generation," the obituary said.

"A mentor, loving wife, beloved friend and dear family member. Her warmth and sincerity brought sunshine to everyone around her. She will be deeply missed by the many lives she touched. Her influence and light will go on forever," it added.

Bruce and Coco had been separated for more than a year after 11 years of marriage.

Coco passed away last July 5. The artist's sisters, Carol and Nancy, posted on Facebook that Coco was diagnosed with depression a few years ago. She attempted suicide at home on and had been in coma since then.

“With great sadness, we are here (to) break the most devastating news: Coco had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months. Although Coco sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her," the singer's sisters wrote.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, contact the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline at +63 917 899 8727 and 7989 8727.

