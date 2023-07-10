^

Music

Coco Lee's billionaire ex-husband pays tribute to late singer

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 10, 2023 | 12:45pm
Coco Lee's billionaire ex-husband pays tribute to late singer
Singer Coco Lee
Coco Lee via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian billionaire Bruce Rockowitz, Coco Lee's ex-husband, joined the family of the Hong-Kong born singer in paying tribute to her. 

Bruce released an obituary following Coco's death at the age of 48. 

The obituary was printed in Chinese and stated Coco died July 5 "after a long struggle with depression" and "with all her family by her side."

"Coco was a beautiful, warm and kind person, inside and out. She was an all-around singer-songwriter, a talented performer, and a woman who cared about the younger generation," the obituary said. 

"A mentor, loving wife, beloved friend and dear family member. Her warmth and sincerity brought sunshine to everyone around her. She will be deeply missed by the many lives she touched. Her influence and light will go on forever," it added.

Bruce and Coco had been separated for more than a year after 11 years of marriage. 

Coco passed away last July 5. The artist's sisters, Carol and Nancy, posted on Facebook that Coco was diagnosed with depression a few years ago. She attempted suicide at home on and had been in coma since then. 

“With great sadness, we are here (to) break the most devastating news: Coco had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months. Although Coco sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her," the singer's sisters wrote.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, contact the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline at +63 917 899 8727 and 7989 8727.

RELATEDSinger Coco Lee passes away at 48

COCO LEE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Philippine 'Swifties' flock to Taylor Sheesh show
2 days ago

Philippine 'Swifties' flock to Taylor Sheesh show

By Allison Jackson | 2 days ago
As fans across the region scrambled to get their hands on tickets for Taylor Swift's six shows in Singapore, one of only two...
Music
fbtw
Taylor Swift changes 'Better Than Revenge' controversial lyrics in 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'
2 days ago

Taylor Swift changes 'Better Than Revenge' controversial lyrics in 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Pop superstar Taylor Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" earlier today, and some took notice of how she updated...
Music
fbtw
Hello? Don't throw stuff at us, Adele urges fans
2 days ago

Hello? Don't throw stuff at us, Adele urges fans

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
In a fan-video posted to TikTok, Adele said people seem to be "forgetting... show etiquette at the moment."
Music
fbtw
Cha Eun Woo charms Arohas anew in July fan meet
3 days ago

Cha Eun Woo charms Arohas anew in July fan meet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
K-drama and K-pop star Cha Eun Woo delighted his fans and the Arohas as he set foot at the Araneta Coliseum last weekend,...
Music
fbtw
Not 'another cruel summer': Trudeau beckons Taylor Swift to Canada
3 days ago

Not 'another cruel summer': Trudeau beckons Taylor Swift to Canada

3 days ago
When US superstar Taylor Swift announced yet more dates for her much-hyped world tour -- but once again skipped Canada --...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with