Music

Kyla, Jay R reunite for comeback concert in September

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 6, 2023 | 5:39pm
Jay R and Kyla
Cornerstone Entertainment / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino R&B singers Kyla and Jay R are staging a special reunion concert this September as they celebrate 20 years of collaborations and creating sweet music for Original Pilipino Music (OPM) lovers.

Aptly named "Back In Time" after one of the many songs they co-wrote and collaborated, Kyla and Jay R's reunion concert will take place at Quezon City's New Frontier Theater on September 2.

"Back In Time" will be the debut pop concert of GNN Entertainment Productions as it seeks to roll back the years with soulful performances and skilled singing by the two featured artists.

At Wednesday's press conference, Kyla repeatedly said that she was "excited to feel the magic" of the concert as she had not done a concert with Jay R in a long time. She noted that they have only appeared together on television and events in the past few years.

The "Hanggang Ngayon" singer revealed that a reunion concert was not on their calendars when 2023 began. She admitted that with the concert date nearing, they have yet to finalize their setlist and are discussing if they will have special guests. 

These include 2005's "Let The Love Begin," her favorite collaboration of them together; "Say That You Love Me" from the same year and "Bakit Pa Ba," her favorite song by Jay R. 

The singer recalled her first impression of Jay R from decades ago, "Parang Amboy na maangas. May bodyguard pa."

"I hadn't heard him sing, but when he did, there were sparks sa chemistry in singing and music," Kyla continued. "I never thought we'd be close friends. He's a great person, a keeper."

In a video clip, Jay R commented on their "chemistry" as well as said that he is curious to see the kind of chemistry they will have on their upcoming concert. 

"'Di pa tapos ang tanong, nag-yes na ako," Jay R said in the video when he was approached about their reunion concert.

He also praised Kyla, revealing that he loves working with his longtime collaborator.

Kyla assured that after their "Back In Time" concert, she and Jay R are collaborating again like when they released the single "Undeniable" in 2020. 

JAY R

JAY-R

KYLA
