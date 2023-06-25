'Miss na kita, mahal!': Bruno Mars gives 'Calling All My Lovelies' a local spin

Bruno Mars at his concert on June 24, 2023 held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning artist Bruno Mars returned to the Philippines yesterday, June 24, and he knows how to have fun with his Filipino side.

During his concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Bruno intermittently exclaimed Filipino words, much to the amusement of the crowd.

It was not as exciting during his performance of "Calling All My Lovelies" though. Midway through the song, Bruno exchanged the guitar he was playing for a golden phone.

"Hey baby. I'm in the Philippines right now. It's been what, four to five years, but I still feel the same way about you," Bruno said into the phone while looking at the audience. "Miss na kita, mahal!"

Bruno repeated "Miss na kita, mahal" in the song, belting it so smoothly with some members of his band, The Hooligans.

The singer performed other songs from his Grammy-winning album "24 Magic," such as "Versace on the Floor," "Finesse," "That's What I Like" and the album's eponymous lead single.

He also sang other hits like "Treasure," "Marry You," "When I Was Your Man," "Locked Out of Heaven" and "Just The Way You Are."

Bruno's last visit to the country was for his "24K Magic" tour in 2018 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

