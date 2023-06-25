^

Music

'Miss na kita, mahal!': Bruno Mars gives 'Calling All My Lovelies' a local spin

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 25, 2023 | 11:42am
'Miss na kita, mahal!': Bruno Mars gives 'Calling All My Lovelies' a local spin
Bruno Mars at his concert on June 24, 2023 held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning artist Bruno Mars returned to the Philippines yesterday, June 24, and he knows how to have fun with his Filipino side.

During his concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Bruno intermittently exclaimed Filipino words, much to the amusement of the crowd.

It was not as exciting during his performance of "Calling All My Lovelies" though. Midway through the song, Bruno exchanged the guitar he was playing for a golden phone.

"Hey baby. I'm in the Philippines right now. It's been what, four to five years, but I still feel the same way about you," Bruno said into the phone while looking at the audience. "Miss na kita, mahal!"

Bruno repeated "Miss na kita, mahal" in the song, belting it so smoothly with some members of his band, The Hooligans.

The singer performed other songs from his Grammy-winning album "24 Magic," such as "Versace on the Floor," "Finesse," "That's What I Like" and the album's eponymous lead single.

He also sang other hits like "Treasure," "Marry You," "When I Was Your Man," "Locked Out of Heaven" and "Just The Way You Are."

Bruno's last visit to the country was for his "24K Magic" tour in 2018 at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

RELATED: 'Bright Filipino lights': Bruno Mars brings fun back to the Philippines

BRUNO MARS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Miss na kita, mahal!': Bruno Mars gives 'Calling All My Lovelies' a local spin
4 hours ago

'Miss na kita, mahal!': Bruno Mars gives 'Calling All My Lovelies' a local spin

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Award-winning artist Bruno Mars returned to the Philippines last June 24, and he knows how to have fun with his Filipino...
Music
fbtw
The Weeknd, Blackpink's Jennie, Lily-Rose Depp collaborate on 'The Idol' track
1 day ago

The Weeknd, Blackpink's Jennie, Lily-Rose Depp collaborate on 'The Idol' track

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Singer Abel Tesfaye, popularly known as The Weeknd, has collaborated with his "The Idol" co-stars Lily-Rose Depp and Jennie...
Music
fbtw
James Reid teases future collaborations with South Korean, Southeast Asian artists
2 days ago

James Reid teases future collaborations with South Korean, Southeast Asian artists

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Singer-actor James Reid said his future collaborations will involve artists from across Philippine shores, all the way to...
Music
fbtw
Lady Gaga reveals her 'Chromatica Ball' tour is getting a concert film
7 days ago

Lady Gaga reveals her 'Chromatica Ball' tour is getting a concert film

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Award-winning artist Lady Gaga's 2022 "Chromatica Ball" world tour is going to have a film edit.
Music
fbtw
Fra Lippo Lippi dedicates 'Light and Shade' to Filipino fans
8 days ago

Fra Lippo Lippi dedicates 'Light and Shade' to Filipino fans

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Fra Lippo Lippi's Per Sorensen dedicated their hit song "Light and Shade" to the Filipino people. 
Music
fbtw
Charlie Puth says he wrote a song while in the middle of sex
8 days ago

Charlie Puth says he wrote a song while in the middle of sex

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has been open about sexuality, which some of his tracks even...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with