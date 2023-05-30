Cornerstone threatens to file charges vs viral post claiming Moira Dela Torre cheated, stole compositions

MANILA, Philippines — Cornerstone Management legal counsel Joji Alonso warned that they will file charges against a viral post attacking singer Moira Dela Torre.

In her Facebook account, Joji said that the post just wants to discredit and malign Moira.

"I have been advising a celebrity client not to pursue legal action against her estranged husband, despite strong grounds against him, and instead focus on the more important issue - where a Petition is set to be filed," she wrote.

"Then today, someone writes a story filled with lies and decides to make it a 'pinned post,' with no intention other than discrediting and maligning said client. No matter how much I believe in forging peaceful co-existence, this is not one we will let pass. This someone must be sued and take accountability," she added.

The lawyer's post came after composer Lolito Go revealed some details about the breakup of Moira and Jason Hernandez.

He, however, addressed Joji's post in a separate post.

"When someone is getting sued, it doesn't automatically mean they're wrong. When someone is getting sued, it doesn't automatically mean they're getting locked up," he said.

"Anyone can sue. And I am not someone you can intimidate by legal actions. I am willing to face the music," he added.

It can be recalled that in Go's now viral post, he claimed that Moira is now dating another guy and that Moira allegedly employed a "ghost writer" for some of her songs.

