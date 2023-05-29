Cornerstone VP defends Moira Dela Torre; composer fires back

MANILA, Philippines — Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. Vice President Jeff Vadillo defended Moira Dela Torre after a post by composer Lolito Go went viral yesterday.

Without naming anyone, Vadillo clarified some details regarding their agency's talent, Moira, and her hit songs, which were among the topics of the viral post.

“There is this FB (Facebook) Post currently circulating that’s casting shade on her integrity as an artist and songwriter. As a witness to her hard work and genuine talent, I cannot take this sitting down,” Vadillo wrote.

He added that he has known Moira for almost two decades and that she is like a sister to him.

“This person claimed a ‘FUN FACT’ (which is really not fun at all) that 95% of Moira’s hits were composed by Jason Marvin. Paubaya, Ikaw at Ako, Pabilin, EDSA, Patawad, Kumpas, Babalik Sayo, Saglit, and the list goes on. Then he added the question kung sino ang manggagamit?

“That statement is grossly inaccurate. Paubaya and Edsa were both composed by Jason (this is public knowledge. Actually Moira also helped In Paubaya), the other songs Ikaw at Ako, Pabilin, Patawad, Kumpas, Babalik Sayo, Patawad, Kumpas were composed by both by Moira and Jason (Moira even gave a bigger contribution to some of those songs). So as far as these songs are concerned, walang gamitan. Tawag diyan collaboration.

“And collaborating with one another does not make Moira any less of a powerhouse songwriter. Saglit is composed by Moira not to mention the entire Malaya album which includes the mega hits Malaya, Tagu-Taguan, Take her to the Moon and Tagpuan. It is also worth noting that her debut album is what jumpstarted Moira’s career and put her on the map,” Vadillo said.

He also refuted Go’s statement that Moira was hiring him as a ghostwriter.

“With that in mind, I would also like to add that in the almost 20 years I’ve known Moira, she would never need the service of a Ghostwriter for her songs/Compositions (which this other person is claiming na tumawad pa daw si Moira to the tune of 20k). Masyado genius si Moira to need that,” Vadillo said.



“Why would she pay when she is more than capable of doing it herself. Hindi pa siya sikat, sumusuka ng Songs after Songs si Moira. Doon sa nag sabi nun - are you implying na mas magaling kang songwriter kaysa sa kanya?” he added.

At the end of his post, Vadillo said that Moira does not deserve to be discredited for her hard work.

“Stop invalidating the work of a hardworking woman. She does not deserve this,” he said.

Meanwhile, Go was quick to answer Vadillo's statement clarifying his post.

“With all due respect, sir, di ko po sinabi sa open letter ko na better songwriter ako. At hindi ko po dinidiscredit si Moira. I actually mentioned na 'exceptionally gifted songwriter' at 'self-made' sya. Dagdag ko pa, one way or another, she'll make it to the top.

“Pangalawa, sa issue ng ghostwriting, ayoko na pong magpost ng resibo rito. Alam kong inappropriate, if not illegal, maglabas ng screenshots ng private convos. Tanungin nyo na lang po si Moira kung totoong she asked for my services at kung totoong nagpresyo sya.

“Pangatlo, sa isyu ng collab nila ni Jason, I never said Jason wrote those songs ‘alone.’ I only said Jason wrote most of Moira's hits to drive home the point na he is equally talented at hindi nya kelangang makiride or manggamit ng talent ni Moira like a lot of people are saying in social media. Thus, the rhetorical question: 'Sino ngayon ang manggagamit?'"

Go reiterated his earlier statement regarding crediting him in a song he co-wrote with Moira.

“Sa isyu naman po ng hindi pagbibigay ng proper credit, di ko naman sinabing sa lahat ng instance ay hindi sya nag-aacknowledge. In one particular instance, my name was not included sa Spotify credit for a song na I wrote 95% of the lyrics and the melody of. Sabi nya, it was an honest mistake. Di nyo ako masisisi if I did not buy that alibi. Pakitanong na rin po sya tungkol sa bagay na 'yan,” he said.

He also vowed not to speak on the issue anymore, as he understands Cornerstone is defending its talent, Moira.

“Maybe this will be the last time magsasalita ako sa isyu na to. I understand you needed to defend her image, her brand. Cash cow nyo yan eh. Pero wag din ninyong kunsintihin kung may nakikita na kayong red flags,” he said.

“Believe it or not, I care for her. I am doing this para mauntog sya at mahimasmasan. Masyadong sheepish ang mga kaibigan at kamaganak ni Jason para ipagtanggol ang sarili nila. I took the initiative na kasi ganito ako noon pa man. I can't keep mum when injustice presents itself,” he added.

