Taylor Swift announces 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' arriving in July

MANILA, Philippines — Drop everything now, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is finally happening.

Award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift officially announced that a re-recorded version of her third studio album "Speak Now" will be arriving this July.

Taylor was performing in her hometown of Nashville in the United States for her ongoing "Eras" tour when she made the bombshell announcement.

"I think rather than me speaking about it, I thought I would show you, so if you would direct your attention to the big screens..." Taylor said as she gestured to the screen. It showed the upcoming album's cover, which features her in a purple dress like the original, only this time she is facing left, and the release date.

Media outlets reported that upon Taylor's announcement, Nashville turned on purple lights on the nearby bridge over the Cumberland River.

Purple electronic banners decorated the Nashville venue and fans saw their wristbands turn purple.

Last month, Taylor even performed an acoustic version of the eponymous song as she teased, "I've been thinking a lot about one of my albums recently. One of my albums has been on my mind a lot… Lots going on in my brain about it."

It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk ????) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… pic.twitter.com/oa0Vs5kszr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 6, 2023

Taylor later took to social media to share what she thought about the release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version), recalling she wrote the original album entirely by herself between the ages of 18 and 20.

"The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions, and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it," Taylor said.

The singer also teased that the new re-recorded album would feature six new unreleased songs "from the vault."

In an art card accompanying her social media message, Taylor said she always considered "Speak Now" as "her album," and it being re-recorded will finally and truly be hers.

"I consider this music to be, along with your faith in me, the best thing that's ever been mine," Taylor ended, a reference to the album's first-ever single "Mine."

"Speak Now" also featured the singles "Back to December," "Sparks Fly," "The Story of Us," "Mean" and "Ours," as well as fan-favorite songs "Enchanted," "Dear John," "Never Grow Up," "Haunted," "Last Kiss" and the eponymous track.

Taylor has already released re-recordings of previous albums "Fearless" and "Red" — both in 2021 after having just released "Folklore" and "Evermore" the year before — and released the new chart-breaking album "Midnights" last year.

The news comes after reports of Taylor calling it quits with longtime-boyfriend Joe Alwyn and rumors she is now seeing The 1975 frontman Matt Healy.

