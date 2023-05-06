^

Music

Taylor Swift announces 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' arriving in July

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 6, 2023 | 12:15pm
Taylor Swift announces 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' arriving in July
Album cover of Taylor Swift's "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)"
Taylor Swift via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Drop everything now, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is finally happening.

Award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift officially announced that a re-recorded version of her third studio album "Speak Now" will be arriving this July.

Taylor was performing in her hometown of Nashville in the United States for her ongoing "Eras" tour when she made the bombshell announcement.

"I think rather than me speaking about it, I thought I would show you, so if you would direct your attention to the big screens..." Taylor said as she gestured to the screen. It showed the upcoming album's cover, which features her in a purple dress like the original, only this time she is facing left, and the release date.

Media outlets reported that upon Taylor's announcement, Nashville turned on purple lights on the nearby bridge over the Cumberland River.

Purple electronic banners decorated the Nashville venue and fans saw their wristbands turn purple.

Last month, Taylor even performed an acoustic version of the eponymous song as she teased, "I've been thinking a lot about one of my albums recently. One of my albums has been on my mind a lot… Lots going on in my brain about it."

Taylor later took to social media to share what she thought about the release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version), recalling she wrote the original album entirely by herself between the ages of 18 and 20.

"The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions, and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it," Taylor said.

The singer also teased that the new re-recorded album would feature six new unreleased songs "from the vault."

In an art card accompanying her social media message, Taylor said she always considered "Speak Now" as "her album," and it being re-recorded will finally and truly be hers.

"I consider this music to be, along with your faith in me, the best thing that's ever been mine," Taylor ended, a reference to the album's first-ever single "Mine."

"Speak Now" also featured the singles "Back to December," "Sparks Fly," "The Story of Us," "Mean" and "Ours," as well as fan-favorite songs "Enchanted," "Dear John," "Never Grow Up," "Haunted," "Last Kiss" and the eponymous track.

Taylor has already released re-recordings of previous albums "Fearless" and "Red" — both in 2021 after having just released "Folklore" and "Evermore" the year before — and released the new chart-breaking album "Midnights" last year.

The news comes after reports of Taylor calling it quits with longtime-boyfriend Joe Alwyn and rumors she is now seeing The 1975 frontman Matt Healy.

RELATED: Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn break up — report

SPEAK NOW

TAYLOR SWIFT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Missy Elliott, George Michael among Rock Hall inductees
1 day ago

Missy Elliott, George Michael among Rock Hall inductees

1 day ago
Groundbreaking rapper Missy Elliott, the late English chart-topper George Michael and rap-rock changemakers Rage Against the...
Music
fbtw
Sells like teen spirit? Kurt Cobain guitar up for auction
1 day ago

Sells like teen spirit? Kurt Cobain guitar up for auction

1 day ago
A guitar smashed on stage by Nirvana front man Kurt Cobain is going under the hammer later this month in the United Stat...
Music
fbtw
Ed Sheeran wins US copyright trial
1 day ago

Ed Sheeran wins US copyright trial

1 day ago
British pop phenom Ed Sheeran expressed joy and relief Thursday after a US jury found he did not plagiarize Marvin Gaye's...
Music
fbtw
Ed Sheeran, Alanis Morissette substituting for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie in 'American Idol'
2 days ago

Ed Sheeran, Alanis Morissette substituting for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie in 'American Idol'

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Singer-songwriters Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette are stepping in as guest judges on the reality competition show "American...
Music
fbtw
Rock band Dream Theater to return for a concert this week
4 days ago

Rock band Dream Theater to return for a concert this week

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Rock band Dream Theater is set to return to the Philippines for their "Top of the World Tour" on May 4 in New Frontier T...
Music
fbtw
US-based Paco Arespacochaga visits Philippines to promote prot&eacute;g&eacute; Cedric Escobar
4 days ago

US-based Paco Arespacochaga visits Philippines to promote protégé Cedric Escobar

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Introvoys drummer Paco Arespacochaga was recently in the Philippines to introduce his protégé, Cedric Escobar,...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with