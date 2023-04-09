Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn break up â€” report

^

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn break up — report

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 9, 2023 | 10:02am
Composite image of British actor Joe Alwyn and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift
AFP / Jon Kopaloff, Suzanne Cordeiro via Getty Images

MANILA, Philippines — Social media went haywire after Entertainment Tonight's (ET) exclusive said that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had broken up after six years of dating. 

The entertainment web site on Sunday said that the Grammy-winning singer and the British actor have called it quits a few weeks ago. 

According to the source of ET, the breakup was "not dramatic" and the couple's relationship "had just run its course." It added that it was the reason Alwyn was not present in Swift's current shows. 

Taylor is currently on the road around the United States for her "The Eras Tour." 

Alwyn and Swift began dating in 2016. The couple have kept their relationship mostly private.

Twitter Philippines is abuzz with the reported breakup, with the hashtags and phrases "MY PARENTS," "TOTOO BA," "HINDI PWEDE" and "taylor" dominating the trend list as of this writing. 

RELATED: Taylor Swift is first living artist to have 7 albums in Billboard 200 Top 40

