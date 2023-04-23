SB19's Ken headlines 'We Play Here' music fest

SB19's Ken will perform as Felip in the upcoming series of live performances "We Play Here" at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura. He is joined by Lola Amour, PlayerTwo, JRLDM, Dilaw and Leanne & Naara.

MANILA, Philippines — Three months after releasing his debut EP, SB19's Ken is headlining a series of live performances titled "We Play Here."

Performing as Felip, the music fest is the 30th anniversary celebration of music label Warner Music Philippines.

Felip released his solo debut EP "COM·PLEX" last January. The six-track EP has over 3 million total streams on Spotify, with three of his singles charting on the platform’s Viral 50 Philippines playlist.

Lola Amour is a fast-rising pop rock act with several Awit Award nominations. Fans can catch them perform their biggest hits like “Fallen,” “Pwede Ba,” or “Madali.”

The rising Davao-based hip hop group PlayerTwo is known for its breakout single “That's My Baby,” which has over 9 million streams, while their latest release, “Tiktiktokin,” is a current favorite.

Rounding out the hip hop artists on the lineup is R&B singer and rapper JRLDM. He, alongside labelmate Arkho of Midnasty, joined the inaugural edition of The Regionals: Philippines, the Philippine leg of the first ever Pan-Asia rap cypher series.

Viral pop band Dilaw will also be performing during the event. Tiktokers can catch them perform their breakout song, “Uhaw (Tayong Lahat),” which has over 22 million Spotify streams and over 1 million videos on TikTok.

Awit Awards winner and R&B duo Leanne & Naara are also joining the festivities. The duo won Album of the Year award last year for "Daybreak."

“Our We Play Here series showcases and celebrates everything that is so exciting about where this generation of Filipino artists is at right now,” shared Sarah Ismail, Managing Director of Warner Music Philippines. “The acts are bigger, better, and more diverse than ever before, and our whole team is so proud of the role that Warner Music Philippines is playing in the global rise of OPM."

"We Play Here" kicks off this April 27, 6 p.m. at the SM Aura Samsung Hall. Pre-sale tickets for the first installment of We Play Here are sold out, but regular tickets are still available at P950. For more information, check https://weplayhere.helixpay.ph and follow @weplayhere_ for event updates, artist meet & greet activities, and merchandise announcements.

