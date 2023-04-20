Guess who's back: Bruno Mars Philippine concert 2023 ticket prices

As a musician, Bruno does pop, rock, hip-hop, funk, R&B, doo wop and more. He is also seen as that soulful, sexy, funny, adorable bridge between Michael Jackson and The Weeknd. He is a WOW in every way and best of all, he is part Filipino.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American multiple-Grammy winner Bruno Mars is coming back to the Philippines to stage another concert, #blessed and dripping in finesse.

Mars' return performance will be in the Philippine Arena on June 24. Ticket preselling will be on April 27 while the general sale is the day after.

A week before his Philippine concert, Mars will have a two-night concert at the Seoul Olympic Main Stadium in South Korea. Ticket selling for those concerts are on the same dates as the Philippines.

After the two stops, Mars will head to South America in September to continue his tour.

Ticket prices released by promoter Live Nation Philippines (LNPH) begin at P2,750 (Upper Box C) in the arena's farthest seats up to P18,750 (Floor) right in front of the stage area.

LNPH also announced a VIP upgrade worth P5,800 wherein those who purchase it will be able to enter the Philippine Arena early, get an exclusive tour laminate with lanyard, and a dedicated line in merchandise counters.

This will be Mars' fourth time performing in the Philippines, having last visited in 2018 for his "24K Magic" tour in Mall of Asia Arena which featured songs from his album of the same name that won Album of the Year.

That album featured hits like "That's What I Like," "Versace on the Floor," "Chunky," "Finesse," and the title track.

Other popular songs by Mars include "Just the Way You Are," "Grenade," "The Lazy Song," "Treasure," "Locked Out of Heaven," "When I Was Your Man," and "Please Me," while with Silk Sonic he released "Leave the Door Open" and "Skate."

Mars has collaborated with many artists for charted hits such as Mark Ronson for "Uptown Funk," Travis McCoy for "Billionaire," B.o.B. for "Nothin' on You," Far East Movement for "Rocketeer," Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa for "Young, Wild & Free," Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton for "Blow," and Bad Meets Evil for "Lighters."

