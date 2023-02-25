WATCH: New version of 'Handog ng Pilipino sa Mundo' drops on 37th EDSA anniversary

^

Clips from the 2023 version music video of "Handog ng Pilipino sa Mundo"
MANILA, Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — A 2023 version of the EDSA anthem "Handog ng Pilipino sa Mundo" has been released as the country commemorates the 37th year of the People Power Revolution that toppled the dictatorship of Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr., the father and namesake of the current president.

APO Hiking Society member Jim Paredes, who penned the original song, released the new version on YouTube featuring an ensemble of singers.

"This time old veterans and millennials do the song with a modern arrangement, video treatment, and a fresh new rendition with a rap portion," the video's caption reads.

Scattered from beginning and throughout the music video are actual clips from the EDSA Revolution; towards the end, the clips are projected onto the singers all clad in black.

The video ends with thousands of people marching to celebrate freedom and democracy, a man in yellow waving the Philippine flag, and a message that reads, "Mabuhay ang kalayaan, isabuhay ang kalayaan."

Participating in the new version alongside Paredes are Noel Cabangon, Leah Navarro, Pinky Marquez, Boboy Garrovillo, Celeste Legaspi, Mitch Valdez, Bituin Escalante, Mela Habijan, and The CompanY.

"Drag Race Philippines" Season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole, her fellow Divine Diva and "Drag Race Philippines" contestant Brigiding and drag queen Tita Baby are also included in the new music video.

One updated part of the song is a rap portion by Elmo and Arkin Magalona, sons of the late rapper Francis Magalona.

"Tignan at pagmasdan ang nagaganap sa ating bayan, ang layo na ng mahihirap sa mayayaman. Dinig ng mga tao na bigyan pa ng pansin, hindi ba natin mahahanap ang liwanag sa dilim?" rapped the Magalonas.

The original "Handog ng Pilipino sa Mundo" was released in 1986 by artists involved in the EDSA Revolution.

