Musician dies on his wedding night

MANILA, Philippines — American country singer Jake Flint died hours after he wed his wife, Brenda, on November 27. He was 37.

His death shocked many of his colleagues, family, friends, and his widow, whom he just married in a remote homestead in their native Oklahoma hours before he passed.

Clif Doyal, his publicist, confirmed to several news outlets including CNN, that Flint died in his sleep. The cause of his death is unknown.

The country singer's wife posted a video of them dancing on their wedding day.

"We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in," she wrote in a Facebook post.

Flint describes himself as a Red Dirt singer-songwriter in his website. Red Dirt is a sub-genre of country music that originated in Oklahoma. He shared that he grew his love for music after his father was diagnosed with ALS or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. According to ALS.org, it is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

His father had commissioned his friends to teach Jake to play the guitar as a way to address his concern that his son will not be able to interact with him.

