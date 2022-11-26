^

Electronic avant-pop artist Space-Ta launches debut album

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 26, 2022 | 4:40pm
Space-Ta threw a listening party at Whitespace Manila to celebrate the release of his debut album.
MANILA, Philippines — Electronic avant-pop artist Space-Ta recently threw a listening party at Whitespace Manila to celebrate the release of his full-length debut album, “Flight of the White Rekusasu.”

Incorporating genre-blurring soundscapes with intricate beats and retro-futurist production, Space-Ta’s eight-track record blasted through the speakers as the audience enjoyed free-flowing cocktails and drinks against a backdrop of minimalist, underground club scene.

DJ acts Baby Oliv and Red-i complemented the mood of the event with banger jams in a retro-futuristic set.

A voiceover that hints about the concept behind Space-Ta’s new album was also played during one of the segments of the program. 

“In a world where the Time Council has countlessly reformatted life as we know it, Space-Ta journeys back in time to explore extinct music genres and bring them back to the planet with the cinematic beauty that they once had,” introduced the voice over. 

“An enigmatic figure in the 2032 music scene, he opposes norms, defends freedom restricted by the powers-that-be, and rediscovers himself as an artist poised to transform the world,” it added. 

"Flight of the White Rekusasu" is now available on digital platforms worldwide. The album is released under Lockdown Entertainment, the same label as artists such as Tarsius, Flying Ipis and Assembly Generals.

