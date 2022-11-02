George Michael documentary launched, 'Older' gets remastered for 25th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — Sony Music Entertainment held a listening party for the remastered version of George Michael's classic album "Older," which recently marked its 25th anniversary.

"Older" was Michael's third album as a soloist, having been a part of Wham! with Andrew Ridgely until 1986, and his first since "Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1.," released five years prior.

This is the first time that "Older" was remastered for digital and streaming formats, with this "Expanded Edition" also including remixes, live versions, and B-Side tracks.

The initial album released six singles from its 11 tracks, plus an additional seven in the "Older & Upper" bonus disc, with those singles being "Fastlove," "Spinning the Wheel," "Star People '97," "You Have Been Loved," and the titular track.

Furthermore, the physical copy of "Older (Expanded Edition)" consists of a premium box-set containing five discs, three long plays, and a 48-page "The Story of Older" book with an essay recounting the stories behind the album, as well as rare and previously unseen photos.

The listening party also hosted an exlusive premiere of "Freedom Uncut," a documentary co-directed by Michaels himself for a first-person account of his life as a pop legend, a music activist, and a human being.

Fellow musicians Elton John, Liam Gallagher, and Nile Rodgers also appear in the documentary.

Michael passed away on Christmas Day 2016 at the age of 53, his cause of death being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and a fatty liver.

As a part of Wham! and individually, he was best known for "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," "Careless Whisper," "Last Christmas," and a version of Queen's "Somebody to Love" with the remaning members of the band.

