Filipino singer Adie's song named by Rolling Stone, Spotify as among 'future of music'

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singer Adie was included in Spotify's RADAR Program, which features up-and-coming global artists and one of their songs coined to be "the future of music around the world."

Adie's featured song was his single "Mahika," which he performed and co-wrote with singer Janine Berdin; as of writing, the song has over 47 million streams on Spotify.

In a write-up for Rolling Stone, Tara Aquino wrote that "Mahika" was a perfect example of the acoustic ballads that Filipino musicians do best.

"Whether or not you can understand the lyrics, you can feel the hopefulness in its heart-based, contemporary pop sound that’s so authentic to Adie," Aquino also wrote.

Other featured artists include South Korea's NMIXX, Egypt's Ali Loka, Canada's Saya Gray, Chile's Ak4:20, South Africa's DBN Gogo, and the United Kingdom's Cat Burns.

The featured artists, including Adie, all appeared on a billboard in New York City's Times Square promoting the RADAR Program.

Adie is currently preparing for the "PULSO" concert alongside Kean Cipriano and Unique Salonga, his manager and fellow members in OC Records, on November 29 in Quezon City's New Frontier Theater.

