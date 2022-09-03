Ben&Ben postpones send-off concert

MANILA, Philippines — It was supposed to be Ben&Ben's first major and send-off concert before their North American tour begins late this month but the nine-piece band had to cancel their September 3 concert at the CCP Grounds due to inclement weather.

The group posted on their social media accounts on September 3 to announce the concert's postponement.

"It breaks our hearts to announce that due to the terrible weather conditions, the Ben&Ben Send-Off concert will be rescheduled to a later date," the group announced.

"The sudden heavy downpour of rain, strong winds, and impending flooding around the area has posed potential safety hazards for everyone who will attend. Safety is our top priority and we carefully made this decision along with Ovation Productions, our official event producer. More details soon. Be safe, everyone," it added.

Typhoon Henry (international name: Hinnamnor) is hovering at the extreme north of Luzon within the Philippine Area of Responsibility on September 3. Its presence enhances the effect of the southwest moonsoon (habagat) which causes inclement weather conditions in most part of Luzon.

Ben&Ben has yet to issue further details on the concert's new date.

The band is scheduled to perform in the United States and Canada beginning September 23 until October 15. US concert stops include San Francisco and Los Angeles in California; Washington, DC and New York in the United States. They are also set to perform in Canada in Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver.

Apart from the concert, Ben&Ben is scheduled to release the music video of their newest song, "The Ones We Once Loved" on September 3 at 6 p.m., two hours prior to the opening of the postponed concert.

