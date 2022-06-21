Beyoncé returns with disco-inspired single 'Break My Soul'

Beyoncé accepts the Best R&B Performance award for "Black Parade" onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Queen B is back!

After weeks of speculation, Beyoncé's "Renaissance" has begun with the release of her newest single "Break My Soul."

The song actually streamed early on the streaming platform Tidal, co-owned by Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z, and already has a lyric video up on YouTube.

"Break My Soul" very feels much like Beyoncé tapping into disco and house music, the tune made to be danced along to as the singer harmonizes with herself.

"Bey is back, and I'm sleeping real good at night," Beyoncé sings during the song's second verse.

If anything, one can guarantee that "You can't break my soul" will be the new mantra of 2022.

"Break My Soul" is the sixth track of an expected 16 songs on her upcoming seventh album "Renaissance act i," the long-awaited follow-up to 2016's "Lemonade" which may lead to a dual-side or multi-part project, according to Beyoncé's social media accounts.

"Renaissance act i" drops on July 29.

