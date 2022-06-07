Unreleased Queen song with Freddie Mercury coming this September

MANILA, Philippines — Original members of British rock band Queen have announced they will be sharing an unreleased song featuring former frontman Freddie Mercury this September.

In an interview prior to their performance at Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee concert, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor talked about the wonderful "little gem from Freddie" which they'd almost forgotten about.

Taylor said the song "Face It Alone" was recorded during sessions for "The Miracle," Queen's 13th album which was released in 1989 and was the penultimate album recorded with Mercury, who passed away on November 24, 1991 from AIDS complications.

May initially thought the song could no longer be saved even though it was hiding in plain sight, "We went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, ‘Okay, we can do this and this.’ It’s like kind of stitching bits together."

"It’s beautiful, it’s a touching piece,” May added, which Taylor added on to by calling it passionate.

"Face It Alone" may be released to the public around Mercury's birthday, who would have turned 76 on September 5.

"American Idol" alumnus Adam Lambert is the current frontman for Queen, and at the platinum jubilee concert the band performed a medley of their greatest hits "We Will Rock You,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” and “We Are the Champions.”

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II ends historic jubilee with vow to carry on