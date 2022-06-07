^

Music

Unreleased Queen song with Freddie Mercury coming this September

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 7, 2022 | 6:42pm
Unreleased Queen song with Freddie Mercury coming this September
Queen performing at Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee concert
AFP / Paul Ellis

MANILA, Philippines — Original members of British rock band Queen have announced they will be sharing an unreleased song featuring former frontman Freddie Mercury this September.

In an interview prior to their performance at Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee concert, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor talked about the wonderful "little gem from Freddie" which they'd almost forgotten about.

Taylor said the song "Face It Alone" was recorded during sessions for "The Miracle," Queen's 13th album which was released in 1989 and was the penultimate album recorded with Mercury, who passed away on November 24, 1991 from AIDS complications.

May initially thought the song could no longer be saved even though it was hiding in plain sight, "We went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, ‘Okay, we can do this and this.’ It’s like kind of stitching bits together."

"It’s beautiful, it’s a touching piece,” May added, which Taylor added on to by calling it passionate.

"Face It Alone" may be released to the public around Mercury's birthday, who would have turned 76 on September 5.

"American Idol" alumnus Adam Lambert is the current frontman for Queen, and at the platinum jubilee concert the band performed a medley of their greatest hits "We Will Rock You,”  “Don’t Stop Me Now,” and “We Are the Champions.”

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II ends historic jubilee with vow to carry on

FREDDIE MERCURY

QUEEN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Unreleased Queen song with Freddie Mercury coming this September
2 hours ago

Unreleased Queen song with Freddie Mercury coming this September

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Original members of British rock band Queen have announced they will be sharing an unreleased song featuring former frontman...
Music
fbtw
Rapper-producer believes it's 'golden era' for Filipino hiphop
2 hours ago

Rapper-producer believes it's 'golden era' for Filipino hiphop

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Rapper and producer Jayson Luzadas, popularly known as Boss Toyo, believed that this is the golden era of Filipino hipho...
Music
fbtw
Jennifer Lopez makes rare Ben Affleck shout out: 'Wait for me!'
8 hours ago

Jennifer Lopez makes rare Ben Affleck shout out: 'Wait for me!'

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 8 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez gave a shoutout to her fiance actor Ben Affleck at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards during her acceptance...
Music
fbtw
Japanese cover of Moonstar88's 'Migraine' goes viral
8 hours ago

Japanese cover of Moonstar88's 'Migraine' goes viral

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
A Japanese cover of Filipino rock band Moonstar88's hit song "Migraine" has been making rounds on social media and gained...
Music
fbtw
Mariah Carey sued for allegedly stealing 'All I Want for Christmas is You'
3 days ago

Mariah Carey sued for allegedly stealing 'All I Want for Christmas is You'

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Singer Mariah Carey has been hit with a $20 million (P1.05 billion) lawsuit over copyright infringement for her iconic holiday...
Music
fbtw
The 1975 teases new album coming this July
5 days ago

The 1975 teases new album coming this July

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
English pop-rock band The 1975 have announced that their fifth album is on the way, two years since their last release.
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with