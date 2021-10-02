






































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Music

                        
Hya, Alfa join Alessandra de Rossi-helmed AWOOO Records, which launches today

                        

                        
Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 2, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Hya, Alfa join Alessandra de Rossi-helmed AWOOO Records, which launches today
Alessandra de Rossi
STAR/ File

                        

                           
Fresh from the success of her directorial debut My Amanda in July, Alessandra de Rossi is now setting her sights on different waters. This time around it’s music, which she’s revisited more vigorously as of late: adopting the functional moniker ADR, reissuing her 2012 debut Adrift via Lilystars Records, even penning songs for her films.



The difference is it’s other people’s music now. And no, De Rossi isn’t simply pimping playlists or fawning over new discoveries on her socials. She’s taking things a notch higher, putting up her own label AWOOO Records, which she’s formally unveiling to the public today (September 24) after making an under-the-radar announcement earlier in the month.



To the character-actress-turned-indie-darling, it’s not so much about scratching a visionary itch but passing deserving talents the mic. “I think [Filipinos] really stand a chance in changing how the world looks and sounds,” she says, confident that local music can enjoy the same attention other art forms like cinema are getting. “All we need is to offer something pure, peculiar, and distinct. I think we can make it, too!”



And “pure, peculiar, and distinct” was precisely what she saw in AWOOO’s two inaugural artists, both women: the Fil-German San Carlos City chanteuse Hya, and the SoCal-based singer-songwriter Alfa. The former was a talent-show champ who’s previously made the rounds—Rising Stars Philippines, Just Duet, The Will to Win—before landing a spot in BangonTalentadong Pinoy, where De Rossi was a judge who found herself fangirling instantly.



“She sounded like an angel, and my world just stopped. I knew in my heart that this girl, given a chance, could be someone new singers can look up to,” De Rossi says of Hya (or Lee’Anna Weber Layumas), whose impressive range and knack for soothing melodies the actress also singled out. Her lilting debut single “Raindrops,” arranged and co-produced with Nick Lazaro for La Balls Studio, is out today.



Alfa, whom Eric Gnezda of PBS’ Songs at the Center calls “everything you want in a singer-songwriter,” is a schooled multi-instrumentalist who gravitated towards songcraft very early on, eventually releasing three albums, an EP, and snagging herself top honors in the world category of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest in 2020.



While shades of chillwave and ambient pop permeate the music of AWOOO’s banner artists, De Rossi insists she is more after a feeling. “As long as you make me feel something, or if you make me feel like I'm not alone—when your music can be my best friend—it really becomes AWOOO,” she says playfully, speaking of how Hya provides “courage in times of unrest” and how Alfa “sings like no one is listening.”



AWOOO, which means “a world of our own,” is a sublabel of Lilystars Records, whose head honcho Clem Castro serves as partner and de facto adviser.



“It took twenty years for people to actually believe in me,” the AWOOO label head says, alluding to her slow but steady ascent in film and television. “I hope God blesses me with the right people, so that I can serve these artists and they don’t have to wait as long to be heard and understood.”


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      ALESSANDRA
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hya, Alfa join Alessandra de Rossi-helmed AWOOO Records, which launches today
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 hours ago

                              
                              
Hya, Alfa join Alessandra de Rossi-helmed AWOOO Records, which launches today


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fresh from the success of her directorial debut My Amanda in July, Alessandra de Rossi is now setting her sights on different...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Pag tumakbo si Leni': Ely Buendia on Eraserheads reunion&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
'Pag tumakbo si Leni': Ely Buendia on Eraserheads reunion 


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Rock icon Ely Buendia teased his fans that a possible reunion with his ‘90s band Eraserheads could happen if Vice President...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ylona Garcia drops new single 'Don&rsquo;t Go Changing'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Ylona Garcia drops new single 'Don’t Go Changing'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress-singer Ylona Garcia released her new single “Don’t Go Changing” via 88rising. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 British electronic music duo say Filipinos the best audience singer in the world
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
British electronic music duo say Filipinos the best audience singer in the world


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
British electronic music duo Honne composed of James Hatcher and Andy Clutterbuck expressed their excitement to be back to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US singing group's cover of SB19's 'Mapa' goes viral
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
US singing group's cover of SB19's 'Mapa' goes viral


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
American singing group Torch Family Music made a cover of Filipino boyband SB19 hit song “Mapa.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rey Valera bares real 'political' meaning behind 'Malayo Pa Ang Umaga'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
16 days ago

                              
                              
Rey Valera bares real 'political' meaning behind 'Malayo Pa Ang Umaga'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 16 days ago                              


                                                            
Original Pilipino Music icon Rey Valera revealed the meaning behind his classic hit song “Malayo Pa Ang Umaga.&rdq...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with