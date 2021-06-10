Darren Espanto shares how puberty affected his voice

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto opened up on the changes in his voice due to puberty.

During a recent virtual conference for his digital concert “Home Run,” Darren said there’s a time that he loses his falsetto but now, his voice is complete.

“There was a time in my career nu'ng dumadaan po ako sa puberty na talagang nawala 'yung falsetto ko… My voice came back na mas buo po,” he said.

“Yung Darren dati, matinis lang, basta mataas lang 'yung boses. Ngayon, mas whole na siyang pakinggan, may katawan na siya kumbaga,” he added.

Darren said that his “ASAP” co-singers noticed that his voice is now complete.

“Nakakakilig kasi when I started doing 'ASAP' po again doon sa first cycle ko when I got back, Tita Regine, Tito Martin and Tito Gary were saying, ‘You should sing more songs na nasa lower register,’” Darren said.

“Because we did 'The Greatest Showdown' and I did with Miss Regine yung ‘Both Sides Now’ and 'yung atake ko po doon, peg ko si Josh Groban. They heard that placement and they really liked it and they were like, ‘You should try more songs na ganun 'yung boses mo.’ Maybe I’ll do more of that,” he added.

Darren hoped that his voice will remain good because he really enjoys singing.

“It’s something I’d say na I am really happy that I can still do now that I am 20. I can still reach those notes. I am still trying to learn different placements para mas madali po 'yung pag-reach nu'ng mga notes na 'yun. I just want to maintain my range now. Hopefully hindi na siya magbago pa or bumaba pa kasi I am really enjoying singing,” he said.

“Home Run” will be available for streaming on KTX.ph, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV and SkyCable pay per view on June 19 at 8 p.m., with a rerun on June 20 at 10 a.m.

RELATED: Darren Espanto not affected by bashers of sexy birthday photo