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Daily Bread

Unmeasured Kindness

The Philippine Star
November 13, 2026 | 1:00am
Unmeasured Kindness

Those who are kind benefit themselves. Proverbs 11:17

Two friends were shopping for a laptop in an electronics store when they ran into basketball great Shaquille O’Neal. Aware that O’Neal recently suffered the loss of his sister and a former teammate, they empathetically offered their condolences. After the two men returned to their shopping, Shaq approached them and told them to pick out the nicest laptop they could find. He then bought it for them, simply because they saw him as a person going through a difficult time and was moved by their kindness.

Millennia before that encounter, Solomon wrote, ÒThose who are kind benefit themselvesÓ (Proverbs 11:17). When we consider others’ needs and do what we can to help and encourage them, we’re rewarded ourselves. It may not be with a laptop or material things, but God has ways of blessing us that this world can’t measure. As Solomon explained just one verse earlier in the same chapter, ÒA kindhearted woman gains honor, but ruthless men gain only wealthÓ (v. 16). There are gifts from God that are worth far more than money, and He measures them generously in His perfect wisdom and way.

Kindness and generosity are part of God’s character, and He loves to see them expressed in our own hearts and lives. Solomon summed up the matter well: ÒWhoever refreshes others will be refreshedÓ (v. 25). James Banks

 

 

How has God shown kindness to you? In what ways can you show His love to others today?

Dear God, I love Your kindness. Please help me to become more like You so that I may share Your love in practical ways.

GOD
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