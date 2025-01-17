^

Cameron Diaz's first movie in over a decade releases trailer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 17, 2025 | 5:34pm
Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx in "Back in Action"
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — A trailer for upcoming action-comedy movie "Back in Action" starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz was released. This is Diaz's first movie in over a decade.

The trailer begins with the actors' Matt and Emily with their two kids driving up to a gas station to buy some snacks.

The couple are surrounded by thugs in black, which they easily dispatch of, to their children's surprise.

Matt explains that he and Emily were former spies for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) but stepped away to start a family, quipping that he could beat up his son's friends' dads just not all at once.

Also appearing in the film are Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, and Glenn Close, the latter as Emily's mother Ginny.

Action scenes fly by, including an ambush, Ginny working a sniper, and Emily forcing a car to flip over.

Matt and Emily's kids are still in disbelief the couple used to be spies, pointing out they're in a pickleball league and make their own sourdough over more action clips.

The final clip before the title card sees Matt and Emily fighting on a crashing plane in the mountains, and the trailer ends with Emily beating up a club guest as she points out the couple aren't Boomers but from Generation X.

Diaz and Foxx previously worked together in the 1999 sports film "Any Given Sunday" and the 2014 remake of "Annie" as Miss Hannigan, the latter being Diaz's final film appearance before her so-called retirement due to exhaustion from frequent traveling.

Since then, Diaz made a rare public appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2020 with Lucy Liu to celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Charlie's Angels," and two years later was a guest judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars."

She married Good Charlotte band member Benji Madden in 2015 and have welcomed two children, most recently in 2024.

"Back in Action" directed by Seth Gordon will begin streaming on Netflix on January 17. — Video from Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

RELATED: Cameron Diaz, rocker Benji Madden welcome baby no. 2

