Cameron Diaz, rocker Benji Madden welcome baby no. 2

MANILA, Philippines — Cameron Diaz and Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden now have a son in addition to a daughter as they announced his birth on Instagram on Saturday.

The couple named their son Cardinal, the younger brother of their firstborn daughter named Raddix.

"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures - but he’s a really cute [emoji]. We are feeling so blessed and grateful," the couple wrote on their respective Instagram accounts.

They posted an artwork with a text that reads: "A little bird whispered to me."

Cameron and Benji tied the knot in 2015. Four years later in December 2019, they welcomed their daughter Raddix.

RELATED: Cameron Diaz will come out of retirement for new Netflix movie