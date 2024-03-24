^

Health And Family

Cameron Diaz, rocker Benji Madden welcome baby no. 2

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 24, 2024 | 5:03pm
Cameron Diaz, rocker Benji Madden welcome baby no. 2
Actress Cameron Diaz and husband, Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden.
Jordan Kelsey Night via Benji Madden Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Cameron Diaz and Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden now have a son in addition to a daughter as they announced his birth on Instagram on Saturday. 

The couple named their son Cardinal, the younger brother of their firstborn daughter named Raddix. 

"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures - but he’s a really cute [emoji]. We are feeling so blessed and grateful," the couple wrote on their respective Instagram accounts. 

They posted an artwork with a text that reads: "A little bird whispered to me." 

Cameron and Benji tied the knot in 2015. Four years later in December 2019, they welcomed their daughter Raddix. 

RELATED: Cameron Diaz will come out of retirement for new Netflix movie

 

vuukle comment

CAMERON DIAZ
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with