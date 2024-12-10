Fernando Poe Jr's classic movies to screen on GMA

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Network and FPJ Productions, Inc. have partnered to bring the late National Artist Fernando Poe Jr's iconic films to free TV via "FPJ sa GMA" this 2025.

During the contract signing, Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes highlighted the legacy of FPJ, caling his contributions to Philippine cinema and to the Filipino identity "unmatched" to this day.

"He indeed was, and still is, 'The King of Philippine Movies,' whose influence has been ingrained within our culture and within the hearts and minds of every Filipino," she added.

FPJ Productions Inc. Vice President Joseph Sonora thanked GMA for showing the films of FPJ to free TV as he noted this December marks the 29th anniversary of the actor's passing.

"Salamat sa pagre-restore ng movies ni FPJ sa tulong ng mga kasama namin sa studio and siyempre sa GMA for continuing to bring yung mga alaala o mga pelikula ni FPJ to the new generation para hindi makalimutan si FPJ," he said.

FPJ's daughter, Sen. Grace Poe, also expressed her gratitude to GMA.

"Noon pa man at ngayon, naipalabas ang mga gawa ni FPJ hindi lang sa sinehan kundi sa telebisyon sa pamamagitan ng FPJ sa GMA. Nais kong magpasalamat na ngayon ay mapapalabas ulit sa telebisyon," the senator said. "Maraming maraming salamat sa pagtanggap muli kay FPJ at bumalik dito sa kanyang tahanan."

GMA President Gilberto Duavit Jr, meanwhile, reminisced about watching FPJ's movies.

"Mula nung ako'y bata pa, isa na akong tagahanga ni FPJ, inaabangan ko rin na mapanood siya sa GMA noon. Sa mahigit dalawang dekada kong pagtatrabaho sa GMA, tinatanong ko sa sarili ko kung kailan kaya siya makakabalik," he said.

"Karangalan namin na maging bahay muli ni FPJ ang GMA. Sa wakas, uuwi na siya sa pinanggalingan nyang tahanan sa telebisyon," Duavit ended.

