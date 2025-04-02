Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjaer Theilvig shares Palawan trip photos

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig from Denmark is very much enjoying her visit to the Philippines.

Victoria's first visit to the Philippines as Miss Universe saw her taking part in activities hosted by brands that sponsored the Miss Universe pageant where she was crowned.

After an event held in Pasay City, Victoria, over the weekend, went around the tourist haven of Palawan, sharing pictures of her trip to the island on Instagram.

In one post, Victoria took selfies while in Flower Island Resort in Taytay, Palawan.

A carousel saw her seeing a peacock, a boodle fight preparation, donning a couple of swimsuits, and a behind-the-scenes look of a beach project.

Several of Victoria's Miss Universe batchmates — the Philippines' Chelsea Manalo, Peru's Tatianna Calmell, and Finland's Matilda Wirtavuori — all commented on the latter's post.

"Enjoy the Philippines," commented Filipino-American model-designer and Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel.

Chelsea, Tatianna, Matilda, and Chidimma Adetshina of Nigeria are currently in Thailand for an Asian tour as part of their Miss Universe Continental Queens duties.

At the 73rd Miss Universe where Victoria was crowned, Chelsea was named Miss Universe-Asia, Tatianna was Miss Universe-Americas, Matilda was Miss Europe & Middle East, and Chidimma was Miss Africa & Oceania.

All four will be in Thailand until April 25, then they will proceed to the Philippines until May 3, likely participating at Miss Universe Philippines 2025 on May 2 where Chelsea will crown her successor.

The next Filipino representative will vie to succeed Victoria at the 74th Miss Universe, taking place in Thailand later this year, and bring home the Philippines' fifth crown.

