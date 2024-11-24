‘Hello, Love, Again’ 1st Filipino film to earn P1 billion box-office sales worldwide

'Hello, Love, Again' stars Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards are joined by director Cathy Garcia- Sampana (center) at the premiere night of the OFW- themed romantic drama.

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards’ sequel movie, “Hello, Love, Again” is reportedly the first Filipino movie to gross over P1 billion at the box office worldwide.

According to an ABS-CBN report, ABS-CBN Films said on Sunday said that “Hello, Love, Again” has earned P1.06 billion at the worldwide box office as of Saturday, November 23.

“Thank you for the love and we love you a billion more,” read the caption to the announcement posted on Instagram accounts of Star Cinema and GMA Pictures.

“Hello, Love, Again” is the first-ever film collaboration between GMA-7’s GMA Pictures and ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema.

It has surpassed the gross of “Rewind,” which earned a total P924 million during its theatrical run. “Rewind” is an offical Metro Manila Film Festival entry in 2023 and stars real-life couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera.

