^

Movies

‘Hello, Love, Again’ 1st Filipino film to earn P1 billion box-office sales worldwide

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 24, 2024 | 2:36pm
âHello, Love, Againâ 1st Filipino film to earn P1 billion box-office sales worldwide
'Hello, Love, Again' stars Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards are joined by director Cathy Garcia- Sampana (center) at the premiere night of the OFW- themed romantic drama.
The STAR/ File

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards’ sequel movie, “Hello, Love, Again” is reportedly the first Filipino movie to gross over P1 billion at the box office worldwide. 

According to an ABS-CBN report, ABS-CBN Films said on Sunday said that “Hello, Love, Again” has earned P1.06 billion at the worldwide box office as of Saturday, November 23. 

“Thank you for the love and we love you a billion more,” read the caption to the announcement posted on Instagram accounts of Star Cinema and GMA Pictures. 

“Hello, Love, Again” is the first-ever film collaboration between GMA-7’s GMA Pictures and ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema. 

It has surpassed the gross of “Rewind,” which earned a total P924 million during its theatrical run. “Rewind” is  an offical Metro Manila Film Festival entry in 2023 and stars real-life couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera. 

RELATED: 'Hello, Love, Again' overtakes 'Rewind' as highest-grossing Filipino film

ALDEN RICHARDS

HELLO LOVE AGAIN

HELLO LOVE GOODBYE

KATHRYN BERNARDO

STAR CINEMA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Wicked' review: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande amaze in adaptation of Broadway hit
3 days ago

'Wicked' review: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande amaze in adaptation of Broadway hit

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande headline the cast of the much-anticipated film adaptation of the Broadway hit "Wicked," an...
Movies
fbtw
Universal releases 'How To Train Your Dragon' live-action trailer
3 days ago

Universal releases 'How To Train Your Dragon' live-action trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Universal Pictures released the first look and teaser trailer for its live-action film adaptation of Dreamworks Animation's...
Movies
fbtw
'Hello, Love, Again' sets single day box office record, to donate some proceeds to typhoon victims
4 days ago

'Hello, Love, Again' sets single day box office record, to donate some proceeds to typhoon victims

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
"Hello, Love, Again" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards, continue to break box office records less than a week...
Movies
fbtw
'Hello Love Again' breaks North American opening record for Filipino film with P140M
5 days ago

'Hello Love Again' breaks North American opening record for Filipino film with P140M

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
"Hello, Love, Again" made history as its opening weekend became the highest-grossing for a Filipino film in North America with...
Movies
fbtw
'Hello, Love, Again' breaks record for local film opening day
10 days ago

'Hello, Love, Again' breaks record for local film opening day

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards' "Hello, Love, Again" earned more than P85 million on its opening day, setting a new record...
Movies
fbtw
Zendaya, Tom Holland in cast for Christopher Nolan's next movie
10 days ago

Zendaya, Tom Holland in cast for Christopher Nolan's next movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Celebrity couple Tom Holland and Zendaya are the highlight names in the cast for Academy Award-winning director Christopher...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with