'Hello, Love, Again' overtakes 'Rewind' as highest-grossing Filipino film

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 23, 2024 | 9:51am
Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards reprise their roles as Joy and Ethan, respectively in ‘Hello, Love, Again,’ the sequel to the 2019 box-office hit ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’.
Photo from ABS-CBN website

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards are box office queen and king once more.

Their latest movie "Hello, Love, Again" raked in P930 million at the box office making it the highest-grossing Filipino movie of all time.

The film claimed the title from 2023's "Rewind" starring Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera which ended its theatrical run with P924 million, at the time surpassing the marks set by the 2019 original "Hello, Love, Goodbye" and another Bernardo film "The Hows of Us."

Another impressive feat is that "Hello, Love, Again" managed to break the box office record in just 10 days.

"Rewind" was an entry to last year's Metro Manila Film Festival so it faced competition from nine other festival entries during its first two weeks in theaters but still managed to be the first Filipino movie to break the P900-million mark.

It should also be noted that while "Rewind" earned P924 million in gross revenue, its total net profit after expenses or its returns went over a billion pesos.

"Hello, Love, Again" is currently showing in more than a thousand cinemas worldwide — the most for a local film — after opening in the Middle East and is yet to premiere in Macau, Austria, and the Netherlands.

RELATED: 'Hello, Love, Again' sets single day box office record, to donate some proceeds to typhoon victims

ALDEN RICHARDS

KATHRYN BERNARDO

STAR CINEMA
