^

Movies

Universal releases 'How To Train Your Dragon' live-action trailer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 20, 2024 | 5:30pm
Universal releases 'How To Train Your Dragon' live-action trailer
A scene from 'How To Train Your Dragon'
Universal Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — Universal Pictures released the first look and teaser trailer for its live-action film adaptation of Dreamworks Animation's "How To Train Your Dragon."

The teaser trailer begins with brief glimpses of Hiccup, portrayed by Mason Thames, and his father Stoick the Vast, with Gerard Butler reprising his voice role as the chieftain of Berk.

"When you carry this axe, you carry all of us with you," Stoick tells Hiccup, who isn't keen on killing dragons.

Making up a big chuck of the short trailer is the scene where Hiccup captures and attempts to kill the Night Fury dragon that he will name Toothless. 

The trailer ends with the recreation of the moment Toothless allows Hiccup to touch him just as John Powell's triumphant score kicks in.

WATCH: 'How To Train Your Dragon' live-action trailer

Nico Parker, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, and Peter Serafinowicz are also part of the cast. 

Dreamworks released three "How To Train Your Dragon" films based on Cressida Cowell's book series between 2010 and 2019. Its voice cast included Butler, Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, and Craig Ferguson.

Universal announced plans for a live-action remake in February 2023 with Powell and director Dean DeBlois also returning.

The live-action "How To Train You Dragon" is set for a June 11, 2025 release date. — Video from Universal Pictures Philippines' YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Hello, Love, Again' sets single day box office record, to donate some proceeds to typhoon victims

GERARD BUTLER

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Hello, Love, Again' now showing in 900 cinemas worldwide
7 days ago

'Hello, Love, Again' now showing in 900 cinemas worldwide

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Star Cinema and GMA Pictures successfully held the premiere night of the much-anticipated movie "Hello, Love, Again" starring...
Movies
fbtw
Review: Kathryn Bernardo will shock fans in 'Hello Love Again'
7 days ago

Review: Kathryn Bernardo will shock fans in 'Hello Love Again'

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Sampana proved once again that doing a sequel from a blockbuster movie will not harm the...
Movies
fbtw
'Red One': Another Yuletide classic in the making &nbsp;
8 days ago

'Red One': Another Yuletide classic in the making  

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 8 days ago
This holiday film is both a treat to the young and the young at heart, reinforcing the choice of being naughty or...
Movies
fbtw
Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible &ndash; The Final Reckoning' releases trailer
8 days ago

Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' releases trailer

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Paramount Pictures released a teaser trailer for "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning," the last outing of Tom...
Movies
fbtw
'KMJS' to premiere 'Gabi ng Lagim The Movie' next year
9 days ago

'KMJS' to premiere 'Gabi ng Lagim The Movie' next year

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
Top-rating magazine show "Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho" is set to debut its "Gabi ng Lagim The Movie" next year.
Movies
fbtw
Nadine Lustre, Aga Muhlach intrigue internet users in new MMFF teaser
11 days ago

Nadine Lustre, Aga Muhlach intrigue internet users in new MMFF teaser

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
Actress Nadine Lustre showed her flexibility as an actress in the latest teaser of her upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with