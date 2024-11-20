Universal releases 'How To Train Your Dragon' live-action trailer

A scene from 'How To Train Your Dragon'

MANILA, Philippines — Universal Pictures released the first look and teaser trailer for its live-action film adaptation of Dreamworks Animation's "How To Train Your Dragon."

The teaser trailer begins with brief glimpses of Hiccup, portrayed by Mason Thames, and his father Stoick the Vast, with Gerard Butler reprising his voice role as the chieftain of Berk.

"When you carry this axe, you carry all of us with you," Stoick tells Hiccup, who isn't keen on killing dragons.

Making up a big chuck of the short trailer is the scene where Hiccup captures and attempts to kill the Night Fury dragon that he will name Toothless.

The trailer ends with the recreation of the moment Toothless allows Hiccup to touch him just as John Powell's triumphant score kicks in.

WATCH: 'How To Train Your Dragon' live-action trailer

Nico Parker, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, and Peter Serafinowicz are also part of the cast.

Dreamworks released three "How To Train Your Dragon" films based on Cressida Cowell's book series between 2010 and 2019. Its voice cast included Butler, Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, and Craig Ferguson.

Universal announced plans for a live-action remake in February 2023 with Powell and director Dean DeBlois also returning.

The live-action "How To Train You Dragon" is set for a June 11, 2025 release date. — Video from Universal Pictures Philippines' YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Hello, Love, Again' sets single day box office record, to donate some proceeds to typhoon victims