Controversial docu 'Lost Sabungeros' to finally premiere at QCinema 2024

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 23, 2024 | 3:09pm
Controversial docu 'Lost Sabungeros' to finally premiere at QCinema 2024
'Lost Sabungeros' is produced by GMA Public Affairs and GMA Pictures
GMA Public Affairs, GMA Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — After its cancelation at this year's Cinemalaya due to "security concerns," the story about the missing sabungeros (cockfighters) will finally be told in November as the investigative docu-film "Lost Sabungeros" will finally premiere at the QCinema International Film Festival in November. 

GMA Public Affairs announced yesterday that it has found a venue to screen its first investigative docu-film with GMA Pictures. 

"Walang makapipigil sa katotohanan. The previously canceled premiere of GMA Public Affairs and GMA Pictures’ first investigative docu-film ‘Lost Sabungeros’ is finally set to make its debut at the QCinema International Film Festival. Catch it on the big screen this November," read its caption on Facebook. 

"Lost Sabungeros" will be screened at the festival's Special Screenings section. Other movies to be screening at the section are "An Errand" by Dominic Baekart, "If My Lover Were a Flower" by Kaung Zan, and "A Thousand Forests" by Hanz Florentino.

"Each film presents a distinct narrative, adding depth and variety to the festival’s rich program," QCinema wrote on Facebook about the films to be featured at the Special Screenings section. 

"Lost Sabungeros," which covers the over 30 missing sabungeros who made headlines last year, was canceled due to "security concerns" at last August's Cinemalya Independent Film Festival. 

According to a GMA report, the docu-film "aims to investigate and find answers regarding the disappearances of over 30 sabungeros who have been abducted in various incidents since 2021." 

The annual QCinema International Film Festival will be from November 8 to 17. 

RELATED: GMA docu 'Lost Sabungeros' Cinemalaya premiere canceled

QCINEMA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
