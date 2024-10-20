^

Korean-American actor Kevin Kreider honored to be part of 'Hello, Love, Again'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 20, 2024 | 4:13pm
Kevin Kreider as seen in the trailer for 'Hello, Love, Again'
Kevin Kreider as seen in the trailer for 'Hello, Love, Again'
Screenshot via 'Hello, Love, Again' trailer, ABS-CBN Studios, Star Cinema, GMA Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — Kevin Kreider caught the attention of fans when he appeared in the trailer for "Hello, Love, Again." 

The "Bling Empire" actor plays Uno in the upcoming sequel to the 2019 hit "Hello, Love, Goodbye," starring Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo. 

"They explained the character and the movie in itself and I fell in love with the movie. I watched it and I loved it and I was like, 'Wow, I can't wait to be in this' and especially having so many Filipino friends and working with Filipinos before I just thought it'd be something fun to show off to my Filipino friends in America as well," Kreider said via a video call during the movie's press conference last October 17 in ABS-CBN's Dolphy Theater. 

The US-based actor, just like the rest of the cast of "Hello, Love, Again," stayed in Calgary, Canada, for a month to shoot the film. 

In the sequel screening nationwide starting November 13, Joy (Kathryn) has settled in Canada. Five years have passed since she left Ethan (Alden) in Hong Kong, where they met and fell in love. The trailer shows the couple seemingly fell apart as Joy now seems cold to Ethan and refers to herself as Marie. 

Kreider said he is excited to be part of the sequel that is already beloved by many due to the previous film's popularity. 

"It's really an honor to work with both Kathryn and Alden because of of their great talent. I mean, this is the first time I've worked with Filipino talents, besides Marco Marvin. It's an honor to be part of this movie," he said.

"They're amazing actors to work with, they made me feel very welcome, and they did everything to make me feel at ease and welcomed while working with them," he added. 



HELLO LOVE AGAIN

HELLO LOVE GOODBYE
