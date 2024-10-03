Live-action 'Rugrats' movie with CGI babies in development

MANILA, Philippines — A live-action movie adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon cartoon show "Rugrats" is in development at Paramount Pictures.

"Pitch Perfect" director Jason Moore is attached to the project, while "Saturday Night Live" cast member Mikey Day and fellow comedian Streeter Seidell are working on the script.

Moore's other feature directorial credits are 2015's "Sisters" and 2022's "Shotgun Wedding." He also directed a few episodes of "Dawson's Creek" and "Trophy Wife."

Created by Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, and Paul Germain, the original series follows toddlers Tommy, Chuckie, and twins Phil and Lil in their regular lives that they imagine as wild adventures.

Klasky and Csupó are producers on the planned live-action movie along with Paramount's Karen Rosenfelt.

While it will be live-action, the titular toddlers will be made from computer-generated imagery (CGI), similar to the process of another Paramount franchise, "Sonic the Hedgehog."

"Rugrats" had a total of nine seasons, launched three animated movies, a sequel series in "All Grown Up!," a 2021 reboot show, and several more pop culture ventures.

