'Joker: Folie A Deux' review: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga sing troubles away

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 3, 2024 | 8:30am
Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in 'Joker: Folie À Deux'
Warner Bros. Pictures/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Joaquin Phoenix dons the clown makup once more in "Joker: Folie A Deux," the sequel to Todd Phillips' "Joker" from 2019, which won two Oscars and divided viewers left and right.

Two years after the events of "Joker," Phoenix's Arthur Fleck is set to stand trial for the murders he committed, and though incarcerated, he's earned more wild admiration from the public.

Among those admirers is fellow inmate Harleen "Lee" Quinzel, played by newcomer Lady Gaga, whom Arthur falls for and begins to fantasize a life with.

If the original movie earned uneven responses, then "Joker: Folie A Deux" will get even more given the big swings it tries to do.

The first thing audiences should be aware about the film is that it's a musical, with the song numbers occuring whenever Arthur and Lee retreat into their fantasies.

The Oscar-winning score of composer Hildur Guðnadóttir was a safe haven for Arthur in the original film and remains very much so here, that is if the two main characters aren't singing classic tunes like "If My Friends Could See Me Now," "Smile," and "The Joker."

The sequel also utilizes more the cinematography of Lawrence Sher, the production design of Mark Friedberg, and costumer designer Arianne Phillips taking over from Mark Bridges.

Even with a story that doesn't appear to commit to a specific tone, the film hinges on the performances of its actors.

Phoenix's acting is more raw than the performance he won his first Oscar for, but don't count on a second trophy given how he appears to be pulled in different directions and never wholly settles.

Gaga has yet to disappoint no matter what she presents in her artistry and while that trend continues, "Joker: Folie A Deux" needed more of her or at the very least more of Lee with Arthur.

Because of that, Phoenix's Arthur is mostly left to carve things out on his own and is lost in his own troubled thoughts.

The lack of Gaga's screentime as a leading lady is quite apparent that even Brendan Gleeson's Jackie Sullivan shines more especially when dragging Arthur around.

Perhaps it was the billion-dollar success of "Joker" that prompted a sequel be made even when Arthur's story already felt complete, pushing a narrative to give a definitive chapter on Batman's most iconic villain.

Add on the divisive nature it left many back then and people may consider time is more worthwhile spent outside of Phillips' grimy Gotham.

"Joker: Folie A Deux" still has its sparks but they are overshadowed by missteps laid before the project hit theaters, and even those are hardly a laughing matter.

