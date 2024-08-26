'Lolo and The Kid' director Benedict Mique unveils new movie 'Maple Leaf Dreams'

MANILA, Philippines — “Lolo & The Kid” director Benedict Mique has a new film that will be open in local cinemas in September.

Entitled “Maple Leaf Dreams,” it features rising stars Kira Balinger and LA Santos, a couple who decide to try their luck in Canada in the hopes of giving their respective families a better life.

Kira plays Molly who wants to build a home for her parents and sister, and uplift them from hardship, while LA portrays Macky, a restaurant manager in the Philippines who wants a more stable and fulfilling career. This marks the first time that LA and Kira are headlining a movie.

As part of their preparation, Kira and LA immersed in the working environment of blue-collar workers.

They spent a number of days doing the actual tasks assigned to workers in a junk shop, fast food restaurant, office and a grocery.

In an intimate press conference this month, Mique said that 80% of the movie was shot in Canada.

"Canada is the new America. Dati US ang pangarap nila pero now Canada naman. Masaya sa Canada sa una but when you start living the real life there, working na kayo, malungkot," Mique said.

"Ang ganda nitong story about couples going to Canada. Hindi lang galing sa Pilipinas kundi sa ibang bansa rin. Doon sila sumusugal. Ang daming Pilipino sa Toronto. Parang Los Angeles," he added.

Acclaimed stars Snooky Serna, Ricky Davao and Joey Marquez are also among the film’s cast members.

“Maple Leaf Dreams” is produced by 7K Entertainment, Lonewolf Films and Star Magic, and distributed by Quantum Films.

With this newest project, Mique shows again that he certainly knows how to tug at moviegoers’ emotions, while also giving them stories that reveal the heart of the Filipino.

To know the real sentiments of Pinoys, Mique stayed in Canada for months to interview kababayans and observe their lives. He lived the life of a Pinoy in Canada as he took his son to school, dined in Filipino-owned restaurants and chatted with members of Filipino communities to hear their stories that ranged from funny to interesting and sad. He found himself appreciating the simple things like the maple leaf, which is the symbol of Canada.

“Maple Leaf Dreams” is one of the finalists of the Sinag Maynila Film Festival that will run from Sept. 4 to 8, 2024. The movie will have its wide theatrical release beginning September 25.

