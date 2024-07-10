Joel Torre, Euwenn Mikael Aleta star in Netflix's 'Lolo and the Kid'

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix released a trailer for its upcoming Filipino movie "Lolo and the Kid," starring award-winning actor Joel Torre and Euwenn Mikael Aleta, the young breakout star of "Firefly."

"Kid, ang mahalaga diskarte. Kapag wala kang diskarte sa mundong ito, mamamatay kang dilat at walang laman ang tiyan mo," Joel's character tells Euwenn's.

The pair is seen running away from a house, presumably one they've just robbed as other clips show the two wearing different clothes at night carrying off bundles of items.

Outside of the schemes, the characters appear to enjoy their time together like going to an amusement park, beach, or thrift shopping.

A character played by Iza Calzado offers to put Euwenn's Kid through school, but Joel's character as the grandfather doesn't seem up to it.

"Lahat ng matutunan mo sa klase, matutunan mo sa kalye," Joel's character says, though Kid points out the other can't read.

Joel's character reads a storybook over a clip of Kid getting into accident, transitioning into more clips of the pair hanging out together, including singing Kenny Rogers' "Through the Years."

Briefly appearing in the trailer are characters played by Markki Stroem, Meryll Soriano, Joem Bascon, Shaina Magdayao and Alfred Vargas, with JK Labajo set for a special participation.

The two lead characters express their love to one another during a bus ride and the title card appears as the pair pose with sunglasses somewhere in Manila, just as "Through the Years" plays in the background.

The film is helmed by Benedict Mique, the director behind "ML," "Monday First Screening," "MOMOL Nights," and a number of "Darna" episodes.

"Lolo and the Kid" streams on Netflix globally beginning August 7. — Video from Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

