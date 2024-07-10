^

Movies

Joel Torre, Euwenn Mikael Aleta star in Netflix's 'Lolo and the Kid'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 10, 2024 | 7:08pm
Joel Torre, Euwenn Mikael Aleta star in Netflix's 'Lolo and the Kid'
Joel Torre and Euwenn Mikael Aleta in 'Lolo and the Kid'
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix released a trailer for its upcoming Filipino movie "Lolo and the Kid," starring award-winning actor Joel Torre and Euwenn Mikael Aleta, the young breakout star of "Firefly." 

"Kid, ang mahalaga diskarte. Kapag wala kang diskarte sa mundong ito, mamamatay kang dilat at walang laman ang tiyan mo," Joel's character tells Euwenn's.

The pair is seen running away from a house, presumably one they've just robbed as other clips show the two wearing different clothes at night carrying off bundles of items.

Outside of the schemes, the characters appear to enjoy their time together like going to an amusement park, beach, or thrift shopping.

A character played by Iza Calzado offers to put Euwenn's Kid through school, but Joel's character as the grandfather doesn't seem up to it.

"Lahat ng matutunan mo sa klase, matutunan mo sa kalye," Joel's character says, though Kid points out the other can't read.

WATCH: Joel Torre, Euwenn Mikael Aleta play an unlikely pair in 'Lolo and the Kid'

Joel's character reads a storybook over a clip of Kid getting into accident, transitioning into more clips of the pair hanging out together, including singing Kenny Rogers' "Through the Years."

Briefly appearing in the trailer are characters played by Markki Stroem, Meryll Soriano, Joem Bascon, Shaina Magdayao and Alfred Vargas, with JK Labajo set for a special participation.

The two lead characters express their love to one another during a bus ride and the title card appears as the pair pose with sunglasses somewhere in Manila, just as "Through the Years" plays in the background.

The film is helmed by Benedict Mique, the director behind "ML," "Monday First Screening," "MOMOL Nights," and a number of "Darna" episodes.

"Lolo and the Kid" streams on Netflix globally beginning August 7. — Video from Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

RELATED: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal wage battle in 'Gladiator II' trailer

vuukle comment

EUWENN MIKAELL

IZA CALZADO

JOEL TORRE

NETFLIX

NETFLIX PHILIPPINES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Barbie Forteza, David Licauco send 'kilig' frenzy to fans at premiere night
1 day ago

WATCH: Barbie Forteza, David Licauco send 'kilig' frenzy to fans at premiere night

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso love team Barbie Forteza and David Licauco proved that their partnership can transcend to the big screen as the premiere...
Movies
fbtw
LIST: Movies, series to watch this rainy season
3 days ago

LIST: Movies, series to watch this rainy season

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
In celebration of Pride Month, Viu Philippines released two popular Thai Boys Love (BL) romance-comedy series “Wandee...
Movies
fbtw
French court says Netflix shark hit can keep streaming in copycat row
3 days ago

French court says Netflix shark hit can keep streaming in copycat row

By Agence France-Presse | 3 days ago
A French court Wednesday ruled that a shark horror film titled "Under Paris" could continue to stream on Netflix despite a...
Movies
fbtw
Mandy Moore pitches Sabrina Carpenter as Rapunzel in potential 'Tangled' live-action
4 days ago

Mandy Moore pitches Sabrina Carpenter as Rapunzel in potential 'Tangled' live-action

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Actress Mandy Moore has made her pick on who she wants to star in a live-action "Tangled" movie should Disney give it a go:...
Movies
fbtw
Brad Pitt at Silverstone for filming of F1 movie
4 days ago

Brad Pitt at Silverstone for filming of F1 movie

By Agence France-Presse | 4 days ago
Brad Pitt's previously untitled Formula One film, co-produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, will...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with