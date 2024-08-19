Joshua Garcia's rumored girlfriend reacts to 'JoshLia' reunion movie

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina-French athlete Emilienne Vigier, the rumored girlfriend of Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia, reacted to the latter's movie "Un/Happy For You" with ex-girlfriend Julia Barretto.

In her Instagram story, Emilienne praised Joshua and Julia for their performance in the film.

“I didn’t really get to watch a lot of Filipino films growing up, so to be honest, I’ve never really seen any of your films together Joshua and Julia… until now and I can’t wait to watch more because (of) this movie,” she wrote.

“You all have my utmost respect for the craft you all have. Making so many Filipinos happy and comforted with your undeniable talent all around the world. Salamat," Emilienne added.

The Filipina-French golfer said that the Joshua deserves an award for his performance in the movie.

“I couldn’t feel prouder of you. I am beyond moved, this deserves an award. Period,” she said.

Now showing in over 250 cinemas nationwide, “Un/Happy For You” quickly became one of the trending topics on X during its premiere night on August 13.

Social media users have also started sharing their positive feedback about the movie online.

During the premiere night, Joshua and Julia expressed their gratitude to their fans, family, friends, and the people behind “Un/Happy For You.”

“Gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa lahat — sa fans, sa family namin na andito, sa friends namin, sa bosses thank you, sa Star Cinema salamat sa pagtitiwala sa amin ni Julia. Sa Viva Films of course at sa buong team ng Un/happy For You,” Joshua said before the film's screening.

Meanwhile, Julia is overwhelmed with the love and support from their fans.

“Sobrang nakaka-overwhelm ‘yung suporta na pinapakita niyo. Sobrang nagpapasalamat kami sa lahat ng efforts niyo. Sana po magustuhan niyo siya [Un/Happy For You],” she said.